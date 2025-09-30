The Ricoh GR IV has only just started shipping, but the new compact camera is already topping the sales chart for Yodobashi, a large camera retailer in Japan. The retailer’s rankings for the first half of September 2025 lead with the new GR IV, but the camera’s popularity may make the new compact hard to find.

The Ricoh GR IV is an update to the popular GR III. The compact camera only began shipping on September 12, Yodobashi notes, but those three days were enough to put the APS-C camera on the best seller list for September 1 through 15.

That puts the new compact camera above the Canon PowerShot SX740 HS, which recently upped production to keep up with demand, in second place. Canon’s affordable compact is followed by the vlogging-focused Sony ZV-1 II, the compact zoom Panasonic Lumix TZ99, and the Fujifilm X-Half.

The trendy Fujifilm X100VI only just made the list at ninth place, but the retailer notes the X100VI is still out of stock online. Backordered shipments have kept the compact camera in the rankings.

The Ricoh GR IV’s recent launch and initial success may make the compact camera hard to find. Yodoboshi has already suspended orders. Outside of Japan, US retailer B&H lists the camera as “released in limited quantity,” and Adorama estimates shipping in November. In the UK, Amazon says the GR IV ships within one to two months, and Wex Photo lists the popular compact as a pre-order.

While the camera sales rankings for retailers in Japan may not be indicative of the market as a whole, the statistics often offer rare glimpse into sales rankings and figures. Yodobashi’s numbers come from an online store as well as 24 physical retail locations.

Limited availability may also place cameras lower in the rankings, and Yodobashi suggests this is the case for the backordered Ricoh GR IIIx in seventh place (the older sibling to the GR IV with a longer lens) and the Fujifilm X100VI in ninth place. Both models are backordered and only placed from backorders shipping out.

