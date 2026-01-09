These new AI smart glasses could actually make sense for photographers (and they're cheaper than RayBans)

Let's be realistic: tech companies have been trying to make smart glasses a thing for years. But beyond the shiny demos, they've consistently stumbled over the same problems. They're too heavy, too expensive, and limited to a few minutes of video recording.

Now Chinese company Rokid thinks it's solved these issues with its new product. AI Glasses Style, announced at CES 2026, launches globally on January 19. And at just 38.5g, they're significantly lighter than Meta's Ray-Ban Smart Glasses, which weigh either 49g (Generation 1) or 51-53g (Generation 2).

That might not sound like much of a difference, but it should become noticeable during extended wear. More importantly for photographers, these smart glasses can record continuous video for up to 10 minutes – that's more than three times longer than Meta's roughly three-minute limit.

Built for content creators

The glasses feature a 12MP Sony sensor and support 1680P video capture. But the standout feature is triple-format recording: 3:4, 4:3, and 9:16 aspect ratios. This means you can shoot vertical video for Instagram Stories or TikTok, Instagram posts, or traditional landscape for YouTube – all without heavy cropping or editing afterward.

For photographers who create video content, this addresses a genuine pain point. Shooting with a phone or camera usually means choosing one aspect ratio and either accepting compromises or spending time in post-production reformatting footage. With the Rokid glasses, you select the format before recording, and get platform-ready content immediately.

The extended recording time also changes what's possible. Three minutes might work for quick social clips, but 10 minutes opens up longer documentary-style footage, extended B-roll sequences, or complete event coverage without constant stopping and restarting.

Prescription lenses as standard

Unlike most smart glasses, where prescription lenses feel like an afterthought, Rokid has made them central to the design. The glasses support corrections from plano to ±15.00D, covering myopia, astigmatism, presbyopia and progressive lenses. They also offer photochromic lenses that transition from clear to tinted in about 25 seconds, meaning they function as both everyday glasses and sunglasses.

Customers can upload their prescription online and receive custom lenses within seven to 10 days. The $398 (£313) Golden Bundle includes 1.60 index prescription photochromic lenses, which undercuts Meta's comparable setup that can cost over $579 (£455).

Interestingly, these glasses aren't locked to a single AI assistant. They support ChatGPT, DeepSeek and Qwen, alongside services like Google Maps and Microsoft AI Translation.

For photographers working internationally, the latter means real-time translation in 89 languages and voice interaction in 12 languages – useful when navigating foreign locations or communicating with local subjects.

(Image credit: Rokid)

The glasses also respond to head gestures (nod to answer calls, shake to end them), which could be useful when your hands are occupied with camera gear. Voice commands handle most functions, with open-ear audio providing feedback without blocking ambient sound. The dual-chip architecture delivers up to 12 hours of typical use and over 24 hours on standby.

Pricing and availability

The base model starts at $299 (approximately £235 / AU$450), with reservations already open ahead of the 19 January global launch. There's an 'Early Bird' offer where can place a $1 deposit for a $20 discount. The glasses initially launch in Jet Black, with a Translucent Gray option following this March. Rokid has also announced an accessibility initiative, offering a $20 subsidy for customers purchasing the glasses for visually impaired users, bringing the price down to $279 (£219), while additional launch promotions may reduce the cost further.

Whether smart glasses become genuinely useful tools for photographers remains to be seen. But with longer recording times, format flexibility, comfortable all-day wear and reasonable pricing, Rokid has addressed most of the practical objections that have kept previous models firmly in early-adopter-only territory.

