MapCamera, one of Japan's premier camera retailers, has released its August best-selling cameras list. While Fujifilm continues to dominate, the real headline is the unexpected rise of the Hasselblad X2D II 100C, claiming its spot in the top 10 – marking a rare high-end appearance in Japan's monthly rankings.

The Fujifilm X-E5 takes a commanding lead – so much so that MapCamera had to pause pre-orders for the 23mm f/2.8 kit. The X-H2, which already topped the list back in June, remains a strong seller, followed by the X-M5, giving Fujifilm a clean sweep of the top three positions.

But while Fujfilm's momentum is no surprise – we've seen strong showings across Kitamura and Yodobashi as well – what makes this list worth watching is the presence of a medium format camera in a retail top 10.

The Hasselblad X2D II 100C, its latest update to the X system, takes tenth place. It's rare for gear in this category – ultra-premium, ultra-specialized – to chart this high, particularly in a market dominated by compact APS-C and hybrid full-frame systems.

The rest of the list reflects familiar trends: the Ricoh GR IIIx continues its cult popularity, while Sony's RX1R III and A7C II secure spots further down the list. Nikon's Z5 II adds another stable entry for the brand and Canon finally shows up with the EOS R6 Mark II – a rare appearance after being absent from Kitamura's list entirely in August.

1. Fujifilm X-E5

2. Fujifilm X Half

3. Fujifilm X-M5

4. Ricoh GR IIIx

5. Sony RX1R III

6. Nikon Z5 II

7. Sony A7C II

8. Fujifilm X-T5

9. Canon EOS R6 Mark II

10. Hasselblad X2D II 100C

Compared to August's Kitamura rankings – where Sony took the lead and Canon was completely absent – MapCamera's list tells a different story: Fujifilm commands the top, Sony fills out the mid-tier and Canon just manages to hold on. At Yodobashi, the balance was more evenly spread, but with the A7C II and X-M5 still showing strong.

And as mentioned, seeing the Hasselblad X2D II 100C on a mainstream best-seller list is unexpected but exciting. Whether it's a one-time spike or the start of something bigger, there's clearly still room and appetite for high-end gear. Let's see what September brings…

