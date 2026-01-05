These are the top 10 compact cameras in Japan right now – 'evolution' reigns as a kids' camera hits the charts for the first time

The most popular compact cameras in Japan right now: The Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo is one of the most versatile compacts on sale and tops the charts for December 2025

Japan's latest sales ranking for compact cameras is in – and there's a new number one. According to monthly sales data compiled by BCN Ranking, which aggregates sales numbers from major electronic retailers and online platforms, Fujifilm's Instax Mini Evo was Japan's best-selling compact in December 2025.

An instant print camera with a digital core has overtaken one of the country's most consistent ultra-budget point-and-shoots. After spending much of 2025 hovering near the top, Fujifilm's hybrid claims first place, pushing Kodak's long-running Pixpro FZ55 champion into second.

And that's not the only surprise. December's ranking also marks the first time a kids' camera has entered Japan's compact top ten. Let's take a closer look at the numbers.

The delightfully chaotic Agatsuma Anpanman Kids Camera (Image credit: Agatsuma)

1. Instax Mini Evo (Black)

2. Kodak Pixpro FZ55 (Black)

3. Kodak Pixpro C1 (Black)

4. Canon PowerShot SX740 HS Lite (Silver)

5. Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo (Brown)

6. Canon PowerShot SX740 HS / Lite (Black)

7. Kodak Pixpro C1 (Brown)

8. Agatsuma Anpanman Kids Camera

9. Canon IXY 650 M (aka Elph 360 HS A / Ixus 285 HS A) (Silver)

10. Kodak Pixpro WPZ2

After months of strong performance, the Instax Mini Evo takes the number-one spot in Japan's compact camera ranking. The Black version moves up from second place last month, while the Brown edition holds onto fifth, giving Fujifilm two positions in the top five.

The appeal of the Mini Evo lies in its hybrid approach. With its rear LCD, tactile controls, hybrid workflow, and smartphone connectivity, it feels more like a compact digital camera that happens to print photos, rather than the other way around.

The Kodak FZ55 (left) and Kodak Pixpro C1 (right) continue to be strong sellers (Image credit: Chris George / Digital Camera World)

Despite losing the top spot, Kodak remains one of the biggest winners in December's ranking. Four Kodak models appear in the top ten, with the Pixpro FZ55 still holding a strong second place, followed closely by the Pixpro C1 in both Black and Brown finishes, with the rugged Pixpro WPZ2 returning at number ten.

The Pixpro FZ55 has been a fixture in Japan's best-seller lists through 2025 – and its continued success comes down to the same factors as ever. It's cheap, compact, easy to use and does exactly what buyers expect from a basic point-and-shoot camera.

Canon's palm-sized PowerShot SX740 HS Lite also remains a top seller (Image credit: James Artaius)

Canon maintains a solid presence in December's chart, with three entries in the top ten. The PowerShot SX740 HS Lite appears twice, in both Silver and Black versions, climbing further up the ranking despite the camera's original release dating back to 2018.

The SX740 HS Lite uses essentially the same technology with which it launched years ago, yet buyers continue to gravitate toward it for its familiar design, long zoom, and dependable performance. Joining it is the Canon IXY 650 M, released in October 2025 but similarly offering a light refresh of a 2016 camera, securing ninth place.

Here's another picture of the Anpanman (a Japanese children's superhero with bread for a head) camera, since I don't know if we'll have a chance to show it again! (Image credit: Agatsuma)

December's most unexpected entry comes at number eight. The Agatsuma Anpanman Kids Camera jumps from 26th place last month into the top 10, marking the first time a children's camera has appeared in Japan's compact digital camera bestseller ranking.

Its rise is largely driven by year-end gifting, but it also reflects a shift in how compact cameras are being bought. Parents are increasingly opting for dedicated cameras designed specifically for children, rather than repurposing old smartphones or compacts.

Why the Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo tops Japan's compact charts

The Instax Mini Evo is an anomaly – in the best possible way. In a market where premium niche cameras dominate headlines (think the Ricoh GR IV, Fujifilm GFX100RF, Sony RX1R III) and where instant photography often leans heavily on nostalgia, the Mini Evo stands out as one of the few instant cameras that genuinely bridges the old and new.

Buyers want flexibility. They want the charm of instant prints without the waste, guesswork, or one-shot pressure. The Mini Evo delivers that balance by combining digital shooting experience with the option to print only the images you actually like.

At around $234 / £169 / AU$299, the Instax Mini Evo sits in a sweet spot. It's affordable enough to feel accessible, and versatile enough to avoid becoming a short-lived novelty.

As Japan closed out 2025, the fun, flexible and easy-to-live-with compact cameras continued to outperform complexity.

