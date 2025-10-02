Building on the viral status of its predecessor, the Fujifilm X100VI launched with enough buzz to create long waitlists that continued well past the camera’s first birthday. Now, more than a year and a half after the launch, the Fujifilm X100VI is starting to show signs that supply is finally catching up with demand.

A handful of retailers in the US, and the UK, currently list the Fujifilm X100VI in stock, including availability of the seemingly more popular silver variant in the US. This isn’t the first time that the X100VI has popped up as in stock without the waiting list, but the compact camera has been popping up as in then back out of stock for a few weeks now, hinting both that the availability may be short-lived but that production appears to finally be catching up to demand.

US

Fujifilm X100VI: $1,799 at BHPhoto In the US, the Fujifilm X100VI is listed as in stock as of this writing at B&H, including both the black and silver color variants at the $1,799 list price.

UK

Fujifilm X100VI: £1,599 at Wex Photo Video In the UK, Wex lists the black variant as in stock at the £1,599 list price. The silver is still listed as out-of-stock.

While the camera is showing signs of easing up, many retailers still list the camera as out-of-stock or backordered.

The Fujifilm X100VI’s popularity has meant fans were either facing a wait list with an unknown delivery date, or paying inflated prices from resellers on eBay and third-party Amazon sellers. Currently, third-party sellers on Amazon in the US have the X100VI listed for more than $400 above the list price.

The Fujifilm X100VI’s popularity largely stems on the success of its predecessor after viral content brought the compact camera into the social media spotlight. The X100VI continues the compact design and retro look of earlier cameras in the series, including a hybrid viewfinder and manual dials. But, the newest camera in the series mixes that form factor with a 40MP sensor, a new processor, and boosted stabilization.

The success of the X100VI has bled into the brand’s other cameras, with models that are touted as a budget X100VI alternative like the X-M5, and a compact mirrorless with a similar form factor, the X-E5, also facing stock issues.

The X100VI isn’t the only compact camera topping trend lists. The pocketable camera format surged in trends after manufacturers had already shifted attention to mirrorless, creating a lack of options to fulfill that trend. Brands are starting to catch up, but the most popular options like the X100VI, the new Ricoh GR IV, and recently revived Canon G7X Mark III are difficult to find in stock.

