How will you fare in my photography general knowledge quiz?
Color temperature, bridge cameras and famous photographers all feature in my latest general knowledge quiz
Knowing everything there is to know about photography doesn’t necessarily make you a great photographer, but it certainly doesn’t do any harm! If you consider yourself a bit of an imaging oracle, then you’ve no doubt already beaten my other photography quizzes.
This latest general knowledge puzzle covers a huge range of subjects, from color temperature to light sensitivity and from Nikon’s monstrous Coolpix P1100 to the Royal Photographic Society.
If you want to impress your photography friends, clients or club members with your all-knowing photography smarts, scroll down to the multiple-choice quiz below and see how you fare. You might even learn a thing or two!
You might also like...
If you’re hungry for more quizzing, take a look at this general knowledge quiz. If you’d like a lighter brainteaser, check out my photography word search. And if you’re done teasing your brain, make sure you’re up to date with the latest camera news.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Mike studied photography at college, honing his Adobe Photoshop skills and learning to work in the studio and darkroom. After a few years writing for various publications, he headed to the ‘Big Smoke’ to work on Wex Photo Video’s award-winning content team, before transitioning back to print as Technique Editor (later Deputy Editor) on N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine.
With bylines in Digital Camera, PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, Practical Photography, Digital Photographer, iMore, and TechRadar, he’s a fountain of photography and consumer tech knowledge, making him a top tutor for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters, and more. His expertise extends to everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.