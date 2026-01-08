Get a MASSIVE Black Friday $800 price drop on the Nikon Z8 now!

The Nikon Z8 has just landed with a serious price cut, now sitting at $3,496.95, down from $4,296.95, which is a massive $800 saving on one of the most capable full-frame mirrorless cameras Nikon has ever made.

For anyone who’s been sitting on the fence, this is the kind of deal that makes you stop scrolling and take notice.

Save $800 Nikon Z8: was $4,296.95 now $3,496.95 at BHPhoto The Nikon Z8 delivers flagship-level performance in a compact mirrorless body, offering 45.7MP resolution, advanced autofocus, and impressive speed making it ideal for serious photographers and hybrid shooters alike.

The Z8 has always been positioned as the thinking photographer’s flagship. It delivers much of the performance of the Z9, but in a body that’s smaller, lighter, and far more manageable for everyday professional use. At this new price, it suddenly feels far less like a luxury indulgence and far more like a smart long-term investment.

At the heart of the camera is a stacked full-frame sensor that brings speed and image quality together in a way that few cameras can match. Autofocus is fast, confident, and frighteningly accurate, whether you’re tracking fast-moving sport, wildlife in unpredictable light, or people in real-world situations where expressions change in a split second. It’s the kind of AF that gets out of your way and lets you focus on timing and composition.

What really sets the Z8 apart is how well it balances stills and video without forcing you to compromise. It’s equally happy shooting high-resolution stills as it is delivering serious video specs, making it a true hybrid camera for photographers who increasingly need to do both. There’s no sense that one side of the camera exists at the expense of the other.

Build quality is exactly what you’d expect from Nikon at this level. It feels solid, purposeful, and designed to be used hard. Weather sealing inspires confidence, the handling is reassuringly familiar for long-time Nikon shooters, and the control layout makes sense when you’re working fast and under pressure.

At $3,496.95, the Nikon Z8 is no longer just a dream camera for many photographers; it’s a genuinely compelling buy. An $800 saving on a body of this calibre doesn’t come around often, and if you’ve been waiting for the right moment to step into a high-end mirrorless system that can handle almost anything you throw at it, this feels like it.

