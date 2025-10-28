Looking at sales and web traffic data offers insight into which cameras are trending – and there’s an unusual but perhaps not unexpected newcomer to B&H’s top trending cameras list for October: A $30 keychain camera. The Kodak Charmera is one of five compact cameras leading the US retailer’s trending camera list for October.

The Kodak Charmera doesn’t have a lot of tech packed inside with a resolution that comes in at under 2MP – but what the camera lacks in specs it makes up for in its small size, retro design, and price. The $30 keychain camera sold out within 24 hours of its initial launch, perhaps due in part to the fact that it mixes three trends: compact cameras, retro cameras, and the blind box craze. It's not yet available on B&H, but fans can sign up to get notified when the keychain camera is in stock.

The Fujifilm X100VI (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

The Charmera is followed by a well-known name on the best-seller lists, the Fujifilm X100VI. The retro compact camera that packs in the same sensor as many of Fujifilm’s mirrorless cameras has been selling so well since its launch over a year ago that the camera has been hard to find in stock. But, the X100VI has been popping up more as in stock at B&H, hinting that the trendy camera is becoming easier to find.

The Chamera isn’t the only budget point-and-shoot on the list, however. The recently re-launched Canon PowerShot ELPH 360 HS A is a minor refresh, but with Canon’s compact cameras hard to find in stock, the new launch has pushed the point-and-shoot to B&H’s trending list.

That’s followed by another new launch: The Ricoh GR IV. The refresh on Ricoh’s popular compact camera includes a refreshed sensor and lens, yet doesn’t stray too far from the predecessor's original resolution. Still, with the GR III discontinued, the APS-C camera has made several best-seller lists since its launch.

Ricoh GR IV (Image credit: Ricoh)

A Canon oldie-but-goodie rounds out the list of the top five compact cameras for October at B&H: The Canon G7X Mark III. The compact camera’s mix of a one-inch sensor, zoom lens, and powerful flash earned influencers' attention, leading to viral fame on social media. Canon Japan has only recently announced efforts to increase production, though the camera remains challenging to find in stock in the US.

A video-focused compact camera rounds out the list with the Sony ZV-1. The compact vlogging camera mixes a bright 24-70mm equivalent zoom lens with a one-inch sensor, along with a flip-out screen and 4K30p.

The unusual mix of point-and-shoots suggests its both cheap and tiny cameras that are trending as well as pricier models that pack high-end features into portable bodies.

The full list of trending compact cameras for October includes:

