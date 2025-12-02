Sony suspends new A7 IV firmware – this is why I never update my firmware on day one

Just weeks after Editor-in-Chief James Artaius, and I, both admitted in Bokeh Face: The Digital Camera World Podcast, that we wait to install firmware updates to mitigate any teething problems, a report from Sony Alpha Rumors claims that the tech giant has suspended its recently-announced new firmware v6.00 for the Sony A7 IV, after the update plagued some cameras with an issue.

Should you bother with firmware? • Sigma's "dream lens" • How to cure camera shake - YouTube Watch On

The outlet quoted Sony as stating: “We confirmed that some ILCE-7M4 cameras may not operate properly after installing the version 6.00 update (...) If the issue (unstable operations such as repeated reboots) occurs immediately after installing the update, please contact our support center.”

It wasn’t too long ago that Nikon sounded the alarm on updating Z-Series cameras with a third-party lens attached, with some users reporting that they had bricked a third-party lens by doing so. And indeed, a warning now exists on Nikon’s Download Center, warning users not to update their camera’s firmware with third-party optics attached for fear of camera malfunction.

And during the same month, Canon was forced to backtrack on a firmware update for the Canon EOS R1 and Canon EOS R5 Mark II, after it caused playback issues when using a memory card of over 2TB.

All that said, we shouldn’t be fearful of firmware. It not only fixes more issues than it creates, but it can add exciting new features to a camera. Still, I do consider it best practice to allow for any issues to present themselves before committing to a new firmware update. This is especially important if you’re a working photographer who needs a reliable camera, or you’re going on a trip or heading to an event where you’ll be making memories you simply cannot afford to miss.

For a more detailed discussion regarding the pros and cons of firmware, make sure you watch the Bokeh Face podcast (above) or catch it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Acast.

