Sigma can’t meet consumer appetite for its amazing 300-600mm f/4 zoom, but it's not as simple as just upping production

The Sigma BF and 300–600mm f/4 DG OS Sport have both proven very popular

DCW Editor-in-Chief James Artaius and I recently got hands-on with the Sigma 300–600mm f/4 DG OS Sports on Bokeh Face: The Digital Camera World Podcast, where we delivered plenty of positive thoughts on the incredible value super-telephoto zoom. And now, Sigma France managing director, Foucauld Prové, has discussed the difficulties the Japan-based manufacturer has faced in meeting demand during an interview with French outlet Phototrend.

Prové told Phototrend (Google Gemini was used to translate the source), regarding the Sigma 300–600mm f/4 DG OS Sports: “For 6 months, we have been facing a worldwide shortage”. He continued to explain why simply increasing production isn't currently an option: “The factory's production capacity is not expandable at will, with only about a hundred units produced each month to be shared globally.” And it’s a similar story with the Sigma BF. Many customers are still waiting for the camera dubbed ‘Beautiful Foolishness’ to arrive at their door.

But this situation isn’t exactly unique. Imaging titan Fujifilm has famously struggled to meet demand for the Fujifilm X100VI, which is still hard to come by, despite the fact that it’s fast approaching its second birthday. And in a world, post-COVID, blighted by market uncertainty due to economic reticence and Trump tariffs, it seems clear to me that failing to meet demand is much more preferable than having hundreds (or thousands) of units gathering dust in a warehouse.

Market instability means that buying habits are far from a certainty, and let’s not forget, the Sigma BF in particular, was a bit of a curveball. After all, Sigma’s lenses have always appealed to the masses, but the company’s cameras have traditionally courted more of a cult following. The Sigma BF, then, has flipped the script. My mind, at least, doesn't go straight to lenses when I think of the brand. And on a more personal note, I'd go so far as to call the BF my favorite camera release of the year. But this left-field hit that’s captured the industry’s imagination was never a certainty.

It also seems clear to me that both the Sigma 300–600mm f/4 DG OS Sports and Sigma BF are premium products that fit perfectly with the company’s rebrand and its more premium narrative. It feels like there’s an exclusivity around these products, and the fact that they’re on backorder makes them all the more desirable. Still, I’m sure if Sigma could make more, it would, but for now, at least, it doesn’t seem like that’s an option. Then again, good things come to those who wait.

To hear James and I talk about the Sigma 300–600mm f/4 DG OS Sports in more detail, make sure you watch the Bokeh Face podcast (above) or listen to it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Acast.

