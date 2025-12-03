It's official: Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold phone offers gigantic 10in screen, but you're going to pay for it!

Having spent the past decade pushing foldable camera tech, Samsung has now announced a new chapter, the Galaxy Z TriFold. This is the second tri-folding phone to hit the smartphone market, with the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate being the first.

Aside from a flagship camera system, the main highlight is the 10-inch display that turns the standard smartphone (when folded) into a full-size tablet (when fully unfolded). At this size, and with premium hardware, the Galaxy Z TriFold will no doubt appeal to consumers who want to be able to work, game, and watch a movie all on the same device.

Top-tier flagship cameras

The triple camera array includes a 200MP wide-angle (Image credit: Getty Images)

The triple camera system is housed inside a sizable bump and features a 200MP wide-angle, a 12MP ultra-wide, and a 10MP telephoto. The wide-angle camera boasts Quad Pixel AF, OIS, an f/1.7 aperture, an 85° field of view, and 2x optical quality zoom. The ultra-wide has a 120° field of view and an f/2.2 aperture. The rear camera setup is polished off with the telephoto lens that features OIS, an f/2.4 aperture, a field of view of 36°, 3x optical zoom, and a digital zoom up to 30x.

On the front, Samsung has included two selfie camera cutouts, one 10MP camera on the cover screen and another 10MP camera on the main screen. Both have an f-number of 2.2, although the main screen camera has a wider 100° field of view over and above the 85° that is present on the cover screen camera.

This is a flagship set of camera specs that puts it amongst the best on the market right now for folding devices. We've seen Samsung repeatedly pushing the boundaries of camera tech with the likes of the Galaxy S25 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Fold 7, and now they're bringing the same A-game to the Galaxy Z TriFold.

Look at just how big that Galaxy Z TriFold screen is when it is completely unfolded! (Image credit: Getty Images)

A serious set of specs beyond the cameras

Moving on to the internals, the Galaxy Z TriFold features a Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform and 16GB of RAM. This is identical to the top-tier model of the Z Fold 7. In terms of storage, there will be 512GB and 1TB options.

Samsung has also packed the Galaxy Z TriFold with a 5,600 mAh three-cell battery system, which is the biggest battery they've ever had in a foldable phone. To ensure balanced power across the whole device, the cells have been spread across all three panels. The device also supports 45 W super-fast charging.

In terms of materials, the titanium hinge housing introduces a thin piece of metal that protects the folding mechanism. The frame of the device is supported by Advanced Armor Aluminum, which aims to deliver rigidity without increasing bulk. And the back panel is made of a ceramic-glass fiber-reinforced polymer.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Availability

The Galaxy Z TriFold will be available in South Korea on December 12, with a US launch expected in early 2026, but as of yet, there's no indication of timeframes.

There are also no details of pricing for Western markets, although the price in South Korea will be a whopping KRW 3,590,400, which is the equivalent of around $2,500. This is unbelievably high and significantly more expensive than many other folding phones, including the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

