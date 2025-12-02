Who will launch the world's fastest ultra-wide zoom first?

Who will deliver the world's first truly ultra-wide zoom?

The world's fastest ultra-wide zoom lens would need to dip below the familiar f/2.8 barrier – but which brand will leap first? Will it be Canon, pushing its RF lineup further, or Nikon, expanding its Z-mount options? Or Sony, continuing to build on its E-mount f/2 zooms?

Photographers across all systems have been waiting for a bright, professional, ultra-wide that combines speed, versatility, and high-quality optics – and it looks like Sony may be the first to deliver.

Sony is in the headlines – not just with its latest camera release of the A7 V – but also with whispers of a truly exciting lens: the 16-28mm f/2 GM ultra-wide-angle zoom. This would be the world's fastest ultra-wide zoom for Sony E-mount and the missing piece in the brand's growing f/2 zoom lineup.

Rumors about this type of lens have circulated for a while, often alongside talks of Sony's two new super-telephoto zooms. Now, new information has appeared from Sony Alpha Rumors, K&F Concept, DCLife, and others, supported by an update from How2Fly via X.

The constant f/2 aperture would put this optic in the same class as the 28-70mm f/2 GM and 50-150mm f/2 GM, effectively completing a trio of professional-grade f/2 zooms. Let's break it down.

The 16-28mm f/2 GM

While we can expect a high-quality G Master optic, ED/Super-ED elements, nano coatings, and robust weather sealing, nothing about size, weight, or price has leaked. A 16-28mm f/2 GM would give Sony shooters an ultra-wide zoom that matches the speed of its f/2 siblings, something the competition hasn't offered yet.

But will it be compact enough to compete with Canon's and Nikon's lighter ultra-wides? Will it justify a likely premium price tag? Those questions will remain unanswered until Sony makes an official announcement.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How it compares to Canon and Nikon

Canon's RF 15-35mm f/2.8L IS USM and Nikon's Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S are excellent lenses, but they are not a match for a zoon that's a full-stop faster aperture across this range. Sony shooters also currently lack an ultra-wide zoom with a true f/2 aperture (just having the Sony FE 12-24mm f/2.8 G Master, and, say, the Sigma 14-24mm f/2.8 DG DN Art or Tamron 17-28mm F2.8 Di III RXD).

Completing the trinity of Z-mount fast zooms, the Nikon Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S is a legend reborn (Image credit: Nikon)

If Sony delivers the 16-28mm f/2, it could finally put the E-mount on top in the ultra-wide zoom segment, offering, for example, better low-light performance and more creative flexibility than the competition.

This bright ultra-wide zoom would round out Sony's high-end lens roadmap, giving photographers professional f/2 options from ultra-wide to telephoto. It would also strengthen Sony's position against Canon and Nikon, especially for landscape, architecture, and astrophotography.

How realistic is the rumor?

Very. Sony has a clear history of expanding its high-end zoom lineup. Rumors suggest that this lens will be announced in December or early 2026, fitting Sony's clear pattern of updating its G Master lineup and the company's product cycle.

Stay tuned for the official announcement, and as always, we'll bring full details on specifications, pricing, and availability as soon as Sony confirms them.

You might like...

Browse the best wide-angle lenses, the best Sony wide-angle lenses, the best Canon wide-angle zooms, and the best Nikon wide-angle zoom lenses.