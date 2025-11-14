The trendiest vlogging cameras right now range from high-end mirrorless cameras to action cameras, according to one retailer. US photo-video store B&H has shared a list of the seven trendiest vlogging cameras right now, and it’s an eclectic mix.

According to B&H, these are the top trending vlogging cameras for content creators:

Let's take a look at what's trending, starting with the mirrorless options.

Sony ZV-E10 II

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

While the list is a good mix between brands and categories, Sony’s ZV series has two different models on the trends list. The Sony ZV-E10 II is a 26MP APS-C mirrorless camera with 4K60p, and it fixes much of the complaints surrounding the predecessor. The ZV-E10 II houses the same sensor that’s inside cameras like the Sony FX30 and a6700 and shoots 4K30p with no crop and 4K60p with a slight 1.1x crop.

Sony ZV-E1

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

The Sony ZV-E1 is a similarly video-oriented compact mirrorless, but packs in a larger full-frame sensor with 4K60p (and a larger price to match). The real stand-out feature though, is the subject tracking, which both aids in autofocus but also can help kep the selected subject centered on a cropped frame.

Fujifilm X-S20

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

The Fujifilm X-S20 may seem a bit more of a surprise on the list – it’s a fantastic hybrid camera, but it’s also a 2023 launch that now has more competition among Fujifilm’s lineup. The vlogger focused Fujifilm X-M5 isn’t as much of stills hybrid without the viewfinder, though (and is young enough to be still hard to find in stock). The X-S20 captures 6K30p open-gate video with subject-tracking autofocus, so its feature set still feels highly modern despite the classic retro look.

Nikon Z6 III

The Nikon Z6 III is a “dream camera for content creators,” according to DCW reviewer Matthew Richards – and I have to agree. The Z6 III feels unusual in that it’s right at home for vlogging, but also tucks in plenty of features for enthusiast photographers and even pros. That’s thanks to tools like a stacked full-frame sensor, 6K60p video, and excellent autofocus.

DJI Osmo Action 4

(Image credit: Future)

Tiny cameras may come in handy for content creators, and the list includes a handful of action cameras, including the DJI Osmo Action 4. This action camera has already been replaced by the Osmo Action 5, but has stuck around as a budget choice – and not a bad one at that. The camera is excellent in low light, well-waterproofed, and has excellent stabilization.

GoPro Hero12 Black

(Image credit: Basil Kronfli)

Similarly, the GoPro Hero12 Black on the list is an older model, but a $150 discount on the creator bundle likely helped push the camera onto the trending list. The bundle that made the trends list pairs the action camera with the excellent Volta battery grip as well as the media mod. Considering the Hero13 is a fairly minor update with tweaks like GPS, HLG HDR, and improvements to addon lenses, the discount on the older Hero12 is tempting – and still offers 5.3K video.

Insta360 X5

(Image credit: Future)

360 cameras allow content creators to reframe the footage later – a major advantage for content creators who self-record and move around the scene. The Insta360 X5 is one of the best 360 cameras out there, thanks to impressive low-light performance and up to 8K of 360 video. Content creators can also use voice and gesture controls, another perk when you’re both the subject of the video and the videographer.

