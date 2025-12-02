Sony A7 V brings "true flagship performance" and AI processing to the masses

Sony has announced the latest iteration of its signature mirrorless camera series, the Sony A7 V. Featuring a brand-new partially stacked 33MP image sensor and integrated AI processing, the company claims that the new camera puts the "professional edge within your reach".

While the resolution remains the same as the outgoing Sony A7 IV, the new sensor dovetails with a new Bionz XR2 processor to imbue the A7 V with "true flagship performance". This includes 30fps blackout-free burst shooting (triple the speed of the A7 IV and on par with the Sony A1 II) along with up to 1 second of pre-capture (on par with the Sony A9 III).

The Bionz XR2 has built-in AI processing, bringing with it Real Time Recognition Autofocus – including human head, face and body position (with AI-based posture estimation) and subject detection for birds, insects, trains / trams and cats / animals. However, the AI wizardry isn't limited to autofocus.

It also helps extract a claimed 16 stops of dynamic range from the ISO100-51,200 sensitivity, along with offering new AI-powered white balance powered by deep learning. Sony promises that the A7 V will deliver more faithful colors and enable accurate light source estimation – which will be music to the ears of shooters used to wrestling with greens and reds.

Composite RAW shooting is also offered, generating a single RAW file from multiple combined images to produce a finished noise-reduced file. While Sony was murky on the details, it also told me about an Extended RAW Processing mode that seems to promise upscaling similar to that of the Canon EOS R1 and R5 Mark II, but using Imaging Edge Desktop instead of doing it in-camera.

"Neural network-based image processing enables the generation of a high-resolution image from a single input," is how Sony put it, though it stopped short of saying exactly what resolution the finished RAW file would be. It did, at least, say it was "suitable for fast-moving subjects such as animals".

The partially stacked sensor doesn't just make 30fps bursts possible; the faster readout speed also dramatically reduces rolling shutter, and also makes it possible for the A7 V to achieve 4K 60p video along with 4K 120p. The caveat, however, is that both are cropped; the former featuring a minor crop "slightly narrower than full frame" and the latter "slightly narrower than Super35".

The 30fps bursts and oversampled 4K video are bolstered by the addition of CFexpress Type A memory card support. The Sony A7 V features a standard UHS-II SD card slot, paired with a hybrid SD / CFexpress A slot.

There's clever tech improvements elsewhere, too, as the in-body image stabilization is now rated at 7.5 stops in the center and 6.5 at the edges, while the camera now boasts dual USB-C ports – one for high-speed data transfer and communication, one for power.

While the electronic viewfinder is the same as that of the A7 IV, the rear screen has been significantly improved. Not only does it get a size and resolution boost, to 3.2 inches and 2.1 million dots (double its predecessor) respectively, the screen also features the company's four-axis multi-angle design as seen on bodies like the Sony A7R V. In addition, the UI also re-orients when you turn the camera into portrait mode, a la the ZV-E10 II.

"While the autofocus leap alone might have been enough to make this a compelling upgrade over the prior model, Sony has also improved the handling, stabilization, burst speed and – with the new partially stacked sensor – video gets a big boost with 4K 120P and tighter rolling shutter," said my colleague Gareth, in his Sony A7 V review.

"The A7 V is faster and smarter than the A7 IV and a worthy upgrade. Although it is even further out of enthusiast and into professional territory, and for many photographers, this might be overkill, for serious enthusiasts, pros, and hybrid creators – this is the best Sony camera in some time."

Another jump in price from the prior generation, but smack bang in the middle of its closest competition, the A7 V will launch for $2,899 / £2,799 / AU$4,699.95 for the body only, or comes in a kit with a redesigned Sony FE 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS kit lens for $3,099 (we are waiting on confirmation of UK and Australian pricing). T

he A7 V body is available to preorder now, and in stores from December 18, with the kit coming later in February 2026.

Sony A7 V specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Lens mount Sony E Resolution 33MP Processor Bionz XR2 ISO 100 – 51200 Autofocus 759-point phase detect, 94% coverage, -4.0EV IBIS 7.5 stops (center), 6.5 stops (periphery) Continuous shooting 30fps with AE/AF (E/S) for 185 JPEGS / 85 RAW Video 4K60p 4:2:2 10-bit, 4K120p (Super35) Viewfinder 0.5-inch, 3.68m-dot, 0.78x magnification, 60/120fps Screen 3.2-in, 2095k-dot LCD Storage 1x CFexpress Type A / SD UHS-II, 1x SD UHS II Battery NP-FZ100, rated for 630 shots (EVF), 750 shots (LCD) Dimensions TBC Weight TBC

