When I brought the Fujifilm X-E5 and the new pancake kit lens on a trip to Los Angeles, I almost forgot that I wasn’t using a compact camera. The Fujifilm XF 23mm f/2.8 R WR, paired with the X-E5, feels more like the X100VI than a heavy mirrorless camera. That meant I slung it over my shoulder and brought it to more places, even when I was just stepping out for dinner or coffee.

The Fujifilm XF 23mm f/2.8 R WR was originally only available as the kit lens to the X-E5, but on December 01 began selling without being tied to the purchase of a camera body.

I suspected, however, with the similar 27mm f/2.8 regularly hard to find in stock, that the tiny new lens may be hard to find – and after being only available for a day, it’s already out of stock at some retailers.

(Image credit: Hillary K Grigonis / Future)

In the US, Adorama still lists the silver lens in stock, but the black isn't available until February. B&H indicates there’s now a post-Christmas wait for the pancake lens. Fujifilm’s US webstore similarly has the black in stock but not the silver.

In the UK, several retailers still list the lens as a pre-order, though Clifton Cameras has some in stock, as does the London Camera Exchange.

In Australia, Camera House lists the lens as a pre-order.

In my own Fujifilm kit, my lenses tend to be the heaviest, bulkiest component. I love my 50mm f/1, but it’s rather massive. Switching to a pancake feels liberating, but doesn’t come with a price tag quite as high as the X100VI, considering I already own a mirrorless body.

When I was in LA, I looked at the camera and nearly left it behind when I was just walking to pick up some dinner. I had already spent a lot of time photographing that stretch of the city anyway. But the X-E5 with the 23mm didn’t add a lot of weight to my shoulder, so I grabbed it last minute. I was glad I did, as I came across a street performer that I was able to photograph under the city lights.

Fujifilm's pancake with the longer 27mm focal length seems to be becoming a bit easier to find now that there are even more options for Fujifilm pancake lenses as well.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Hillary K Grigonis / Future) (Image credit: Hillary K Grigonis / Future) (Image credit: Hillary K Grigonis / Future)

The 23mm and X-E5 was, sadly, just a loaner that I had to return, but I’m debating adding the tiny lens to my kit. It’s a far more affordable buy than picking up the X100VI when I already have a body to pair it with.

