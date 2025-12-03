From 102MP power to retro charm: Why compact cameras are popular again

The Fujifilm GFX100RF: 102MP medium-format performance in a compact portable body – a standout release in 2025's compact camera comeback

For years, compact cameras were treated as relics of a pre-smartphone era – but 2025 has shown that they're far from obsolete, with a new wave of compacts capturing both the high-end and playful, retro sides of photography.

After peaking at around 110 million units shipped in 2010, the category collapsed to just 15 million units by 2019, according to CIPA data reported by ITmedia News – and the industry all but declared compact cameras over.

This year, we watched a wave of new compact releases: from pro-grade MP powerhouses like the Fujifilm GFX100RF and Sony RX1R III, to cult favorites like the Ricoh GR IV. Even low-priced point-and-shoots from Kodak like the Charmera are selling out, and Canon's decision to revive models like the PowerShot Elph 360 HS A / Ixus 285 HS A has been greeted with enthusiasm rather than confusion.

Kodak's Charmera was launched in September 2025, and is now hard to get – Check stock updates and prices here (Image credit: Kodak)

And the revival is visible: on shelves, social feeds, and in fresh industry data. CIPA's latest reports show that while compact camera unit sales aren't skyrocketing, shipment value has been steadily recovering since 2020 – a sign that high-end and niche compacts are thriving.

And after seven straight years of decline, even Japan's domestic shipments turned upward again in 2024. Something fundamental has shifted, and the compact camera is suddenly relevant all over again.

Why are compacts thriving despite smartphones everywhere?

The Camp Snap is a mish-mash between a disposable film camera and a modern digital camera, resulting in an all-digital but screen-free compact camera (Image credit: Camp Snap)

After a decade of rapid improvement, smartphone photography has become incrementally better rather than transformative. Images are clean and polished, but increasingly uniform.

Particularly, Instagram and TikTok creators want something different. And compact cameras provide that difference: lenses with optical depth, distinctive color, and images that just feel intentional.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The tactile experience also matters. Unlike smartphones, compact cameras encourage physical interaction: a shutter button, lens rings, a viewfinder, and dials that influence composition. The simple act of using a device designed only for photography changes how we shoot.

Compacts, for example, like the screen-free Camp Snap or the hybrid Instax Wide Evo, offer distraction-free, tactile experiences that smartphones simply cannot replicate. And retro-inspired cameras like the Polaroid Flip are celebrated not for megapixels but for the joy of holding and shooting.

102MP high-end compacts vs. retro inspired tech

After its release in August 2025, the Ricoh GR IV outsold all its mirrorless rivals in Japan in September – it's the newest evolution of the cult-favorite GR line (Image credit: Focus Nordic)

High-end compacts have become astonishingly capable. The Fujifilm GFX100RF, with its 102MP medium-format sensor, is barely larger than the X100 series camera but delivers professional-grade image quality, dynamic range, and color fidelity.

The Sony RX1R III and Ricoh GR IV, show that compact cameras can be pro-level tools for travel, street photography, and content creation. Compact no longer means compromised.

Meanwhile, lower-priced and retro-styled cameras are thriving for entirely different reasons. Kodak's affordable point-and-shoots and mini-digital models deliver soft, nostalgic images reminiscent of early 2000s digital photography. These cameras appeal to creators looking for distinctiveness or film-like aesthetics on social media.

Even older used compact cameras have become collectible, demonstrating the enduring allure of simplicity, physical controls, and unique character.

Other demand driving factors

The Canon PowerShot Elph 360 HS A / Ixus 285 HS A is smaller than your phone, more convenient than your mirrorless camera (Image credit: James Artaius)

All of these factors – smartphone fatigue, nostalgia, tactile shooting, distinct image style, high-end innovation, and emotional appeal – have converged to bring compact cameras back into the spotlight.

Whether it's a 102MP medium-format marvel or a $30 retro pocket cam, compact cameras now offer something smartphones cannot: personality, presence, and a photographic experience that feels intentional and uniquely yours.

The compact camera market isn't just alive again. It's evolving, diversifying, and becoming one of the most fascinating corners of photography once more. With more retro-inspired models, hybrid systems, and compact-focused compacts on the horizon, 2026 promises to be an even bigger year for the cameras we once thought we'd stopped needing.

You might like...

Browse the best compact cameras, and the best point-and-shoot cameras.