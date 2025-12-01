Grab the Canon EOS R50 with a huge discount! Perfect for beginners, creators, travel and street photographers

Looking for a camera that's compact, creator-friendly, great for beginners and ideal for street and travel photography? You've found it.

One of my favorite cameras, the Canon EOS R50 has now been reduced by $100 in the US and $160 in the UK – and if you want a lens to go with it, the RF 18-45mm kits have also been slashed by $100 in the States and by £200 in Blighty.

You should probably hurry, though – the Cyber Monday camera deals are ending tonight so, as soon as this stock is gone, the prices are likely to go back up to the RRP!

🇺🇸 US deals

Save $100 Canon EOS R50: was $779 now $679 at Amazon The Canon EOS R50 is a perfect camera for beginners, content creators and as a super-small setup for street and travel photography. Its 24.2MP APS-C sensor captures beautiful photographs along with crisp 4K video, boasting Canon's beloved color science and powered by the phenomenal Dual Pixel autofocus system.

Save $100 Canon EOS R50 + 18-45mm lens: was $899.99 now $799.99 at Amazon This bundle pairs the compact, capable Canon EOS R50 with the perfect lens to complement it. The Canon RF-S 18-45mm is a collapsible lens that packs down almost as slim as a pancake, to keep your setup super small, then deploys with a twist of the zoom ring ready for shooting. It has a full frame equivalent 29-72mm zoom range that's perfect for everyday, travel and street photography.

🇬🇧 UK deals

I absolutely love the Canon EOS R50 (review). It's so compact that you can keep it in a sling bag on your shoulder, toss it in a handbag, your hand luggage or your glove compartment. Point being, it's small enough to be a take-anywhere camera that's always by your side.

While it's very compact, it's also highly capable. Its 24.2MP sensor captures glorious photographs – I've used this camera to shoot commissions and magazine work, and the results are just glorious. It can even shoot at 15fps, meaning you can shoot fast action with it as well.

It's also a fantastic video body, capable of recording crisp, clean 4K 30p video – and it's all powered by Canon's Dual Pixel CMOS Autofocus II, which uses algorithmic detection modes to recognize subjects and track faces and eyes.

It's paired with the super-versatile Canon RF-S 18-45mm f/4.5-5.6 IS STM (review), a lens that's as compact as the camera itself. It has a collapsible mechanism that closes down to keep your entire setup as small as possible, then with a twist of the lens barrel it pops up so you can shoot form the hip in the blink of an eye.

The lens features image stabilization, too (the "IS" in its name), to keep camera shake at bay whether you're taking photographs or capturing video. Here are a few snaps I took with the camera on a quick walk around my local town!

(Image credit: James Artaius)

(Image credit: James Artaius)

(Image credit: James Artaius)

(Image credit: James Artaius)