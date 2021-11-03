The best camera under $500 in 2021

Popular

Need a great camera but don't want spend a fortune? Here's our guide to the best cameras under $500

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As camera technology progresses, the best camera under $500 becomes increasingly more powerful, offering some fantastic features for a very affordable price. These cameras show that the best camera isn't always the most expensive, as entry-level offerings can capture high quality photos – and the best cheap cameras often come in a lightweight and compact body too. 

So, how is it possible for camera manufacturers to produce excellent cameras at such an affordable price? Well, one of the most significant reasons is that cameras are generally included more and more advanced technology as the years go by. This becomes a rising tide that lifts all boats, as features that would have only been seen on the best DSLRs or best mirrorless cameras are now par for the course. This means that features such as Wi-Fi, 4K video and sensors with decent megapixel counts are much more common now.

Another reason why cheaper cameras have become so good in recent years is that many manufacturers keep their older models on the market for quite a while. This means that consumers can pick up an absolute bargain if they're not too worried about having the newest camera on the market. We particularly like Sony for this, as its A6XXX mirrorless camera range and RX100 compact camera range have large back catalogues of cameras that are still pretty easy to find – and at some fantastic prices too.

So, what can you expect to get for a budget of $500? Well, depending on what tickles your fancy, you should be able to pick up a fairly advanced compact camera, an enthusiast-focused mirrorless camera, or a decent entry-level DSLR. 

It's worth noting that as camera prices fluctuate, you may find a camera on our list that creeps a little over budget (or plunges far below!). However, every camera model on this list has been chosen because it balances fantastic features with an affordable price point, so we will definitely get you in the right ballpark. 

Cameras aren't a one-size-fits-all product, so the best camera under $500 for you will depend on what you want to use it for. However, each of the following models are all standout products in their respective categories, so you'll be sure to find something that suits your needs.

(Image credit: Canon)

1. Canon EOS Rebel T7

A flip-out LCD and Dual Pixel CMOS AF make this a great buy

Specifications
Type: DSLR
Megapixels: 24.1MP
Lens mount: Canon EF-S
Screen: 3-inch LCD, 920K dots
Viewfinder: Yes, optical
Continuous shooting: 3fps
Movies: Full HD (1080p)
User level: Beginner
Reasons to buy
+Tiny, light body+Excellent price
Reasons to avoid
-No Dual Pixel CMOS AF-Fixed LCD screen

An impressively specced beginner's DSLR and one of the long-awaited successors to the entry-level EOS Rebel XS, the Canon EOS Rebel T7 is a great choice for any stating-out or aspiring photographer looking to try out their first DSLR. Also sold in some countries as the EOS 2000D, it doesn't do anything particularly flash but does manage everything you need it to: a 9-point autofocus system, 3fps burst shooting, Full HD video, and of course, the Canon EF-S mount that gives the user access to a huge catalogue of fantastic lenses. Friendly to the novice user, but offering room to grow, the EOS Rebel SL7 represents a fantastic bargain.

(Image credit: GoPro)

2. GoPro Hero10 Black

The new flagship action camera with a new processor

Specifications
Weight: 153g
Waterproof: 10m
5K video: up to 60fps
4K video: up to 120fps
1080P: up to 240fps
Stills resolution: 23MP
Battery life: 1-32hrs estimate
Reasons to buy
+Faster user interface+Increased frame rates+Hydrophobic lens coating
Reasons to avoid
-Incremental upgrade on Hero9 Black-Bigger than the Hero8 Black and Hero7 Black-Not compatible with older batteries

Welcome to the newest and best GoPro around.  It might look a lot like the GoPro Hero 9 but it is a pretty significant upgrade. It features the new G2 processor which makes the interface super responsive, doubles the frame rates and fuels the best image stabilization tech available in action cameras. 

The stand-out feature is its ability to record 5.3K 60p using GoPro's new HyperSmooth 4.0 video stabilization. It also has the ability to shoot 23-megapixel photos and is has the best low-light performance of any GoPro yet. You can buy a wealth of accessories separately so as well as mounting it on your helmet, you could attach it to your chest, your head or even onto one of the best selfie sticks.

best camera under $500 - Panasonic Lumix ZS70 / TZ90

3. Panasonic Lumix ZS70

The perfect travel camera – a big zoom range in a pocket-sized body

Specifications
Type: Compact
Sensor: 1/2.3in
Megapixels: 20.3MP
Lens: 24-720mm 3.3-6.4
LCD: 3in tilting, 1,04k dots
Maximum continuous shooting speed: 10fps
Max video resolution: 4K
User level: Beginner to intermediate
Reasons to buy
+Effective image stabilisation system+Selfie functionality works very well
Reasons to avoid
-Viewfinder is very small-Soft results at wide-angle setting

Panasonic's long-running ZS series is a great choice for those needing a feature-packed point and shoot camera for travel. Released in 2017, the Panasonic ZS-70/TZ-90 still has one of the best zoom lenses available on a compact. It's wifi ready so you can transfer images on the go, has an impressive 30x zoom (24-720mm full-frame equivalent) and includes RAW shooting. Unlike other point and shoots it has an electronic viewfinder, albeit a small one, but it's nice to have the option to use one. It has a 49-point autofocus system which is speedy enough, image quality is pretty good and its metering system helps to balance exposure in a variety of scenes. The ZS70 is without a doubt one of the best point and shoot systems for balancing versatility and portability with a low price point.

(Image credit: Canon)

4. Canon EOS Rebel T100

Canon's most affordable DSLR yet, this is ideal for beginners

Specifications
Type: DSLR
Megapixels: 18MP
Lens mount: Canon EF-S
Screen: 2.7-inch screen, 230,000K dots
Viewfinder: Yes, optical
Continuous shooting: 3fps
Movies: Full HD (1080p)
User level: Beginner
Reasons to buy
+Decent specs+Extremely affordable
Reasons to avoid
-Limited burst buffer-Primitive autofocus

Canon has spent some time filling out the low end of its DSLR range recently, creating lots of compelling options for beginner users and those working to tight budgets. One of the most affordable options is the Canon EOS Rebel T100, which comes at an even lower price point than the EOS Rebel SL7 seen above. It's a stripped-back beginner's DSLR that does just about everything you need it to for an incredible price, kit lens included. Also known as the EOS 4000D, the T100's nothing terribly sophisticated, but for the money you get a decent camera with 18MP of resolution and 3fps burst shooting, as well as access to Canon's incredible stable of lenses. 

Read more: Canon EOS Rebel T100 review

best camera under $500: Olympus Tough TG-6

(Image credit: Olympus)

5. Olympus Tough TG-6

Tough as nails, without the danger of going rusty

Specifications
Type: Compact
Sensor: 1/2.3in
Megapixels: 12MP
Lens: 25-100mm (equiv.) f/2.0-4.9
LCD: 3in, 1,040k dots
Waterproof: 15m/50ft
Shockproof: 2.1m/7ft
Freezeproof: -10ºC/14°F
Max video resolution: 4K
Colors available: Red or black
Reasons to buy
+4K video recording+Generous optical zoom
Reasons to avoid
-'Only' 15m waterproofing -Newer, and expensive

The Olympus Tough TG-6 has a sterling reputation among the tough camera market, not only for being sufficiently specced to handle tough conditions, but also equipped with impressive imaging and video tech. The Raw-shooting, 4K-capable TG-6, is a fairly minor upgrade on the previous TG-5, but adds some nifty new features like improved LCD resolution and a new Underwater Microscope mode for getting in close. 

Producing 4K video at 30fps and offering the option to shoot Full HD video at 120fps for super-slow-motion, the TG-6 also has a generous 25-100mm optical zoom lens that lets you get closer and closer to the action. It's got a chunky handgrip providing a secure hold on the camera, while the internal zoom mechanism means the lens never protrudes from the body, protecting it from knocks and bumps. Straightforward but sophisticated, the TG-6 is quite simply the best waterproof camera around right now.

(Image credit: DJI)

6. DJI Osmo Action

A fantastically featured little action camera for a great price

Specifications
Type: Action camera
Sensor: 1/2.3-inch
Megapixels: 12MP
Screen: Dual (front and rear)
Viewfinder: No
Lens: 148-degree field-of-view
Continuous shooting speed: Not specified
Max video resolution: 4k
User level: Beginner
Reasons to buy
+Super-smooth stabilised video+Extensive waterproofing (11m)
Reasons to avoid
-Some app issues-Limited burst options

The DJI Osmo Action is an extraordinarily powerful little action camera, capable of producing beautifully smooth 4K footage thanks to its RockSteady stabilisation system. Undercutting the latest GoPro Hero 9 Black on price, it's a fantastic tool for the money and boasts lots of great features you'd expect from a camera of its class, such as waterproofing down to 11m. Dual LCD screens are also a boon for selfies and vlogging, allowing you to see what you're shooting from both angles, and it can also shoot video in super slow motion (up to 8x). 

(Image credit: Olympus)

7. Olympus OM-D E-M10 III

A high-tech mirrorless camera that's perfect for travel

Specifications
Type: Mirrorless
Sensor size: Micro Four Thirds
Resolution: 16.1MP
Lens: Micro Four Thirds
Screen: 3.0-inch tilt-angle touchscreen, 1,370,000 dots
Viewfinder: EVF 2.36 million dots
Maximum continuous shooting rate: 8.6fps
Movies: 4K
User level: Beginner/enthusiast
Reasons to buy
+Excellent EVF+Very good image stabilisation
Reasons to avoid
-Screen not vari-angle-Limiting custom options

Olympus’ digital revival of its analogue OM line has been hugely popular among enthusiast photographers, and with the OM-D E-M10 III the company has provided those on a tighter budget with a solid entry point to the series. This model builds on the impressive feature of the Mark II OM-D E-M10, and again sports a 16MP sensor,  2.36 million-dot electronic viewfinders, 3in touchscrseen, and five-axis image stabilization systems. But you now get 4K video as well - and a much more sophisticated autofocus system. This is a great beginner mirrorless camera - small, light and easy to use. And for the money, it is great looking too!

best camera under$500 : Panasonic FZ300

(Image credit: Panasonic)

8. Panasonic FZ300

If you don't mind a the smaller sensor size, the FZ330 has a great lens

Specifications
Type: Superzoom compact
Sensor: 1/2.3in
Megapixels: 12.1MP
Lens: 25-600mm (equiv) f/2.8
LCD: 3in vari-angle touchscreen, 1.04million dots
Viewfinder: EVF, 1.44million dots
Maximum continuous shooting rate: 12fps (60fps in SH mode)
Videos: 4K and Full HD
User level: Enthusiast
Reasons to buy
+Amazing features for price+Constant f/2.8 aperture+Good zoom range
Reasons to avoid
-No in-camera raw processing

From its junior models right through to its various flagships, Panasonic has always been generous with features. This has allowed its models to remain appealing in the face of newer competitors, and 2015's FZ330 exemplifies this perfectly: a sub-£500/$500 camera with 4K video recording, a splash-resistant body and a 25-600mm, full-frame equivalent lens with a constant of f/2.8 aperture. You simply don't get that anywhere else right now! On top of that there's a tilting touchscreen, a 1.44million-dot EVF, Wi-Fi and image stabilization, which round off the specs to deliver a mighty fine proposition for the advanced novice or enthusiast on a budget. 

