Best Sony Black Friday deals in 2022: what we expect to see

This year's best Sony Black Friday deals will be landing soon. We'll be updating this page as we find out what products are on offer, so check back regularly if you want to know about the best Canon deals first.

This year, Black Friday falls on November 25, and many of the best Sony camera deals won't be live until then. Whether you shoot with a mirrorless or DSLR camera, price cuts were available on all types of Sony cameras, lenses, and photography accessories in last year's sales.

We understand that buying any new Sony equipment during an economic crisis needs consideration, and at Digital Camera World we are going to help you prepare for the Best Sony Black Friday camera deals we expect to see in 2022. Scroll down to find out the answers to any questions you may have before this year's holiday shopping event, and make sure you're getting the best deals possible before parting with your well-earn cash.

We know that there are going to be some pretty good deals for DSLRs, compact, and mirrorless cameras. Black Friday 2022 is a great time to pick one of these options up, whether you're just starting out in your photography journey or are a seasoned professional, there should be something for you.

Black Friday isn't officially starting until Friday, November 25 this year, but we expect some deals and themed sales weeks in the run-up to the main event. When the bargains start rolling in, we'll keep this page up to date with all the best offers on this page, so make sure you bookmark it to you can keep checking on the latest and greatest deals across Black Friday.

There aren't any official Sony Black Friday camera deals yet, but these will appear as we get closer to November. However, there are always plenty of deals for Sony equipment on offer, so if you are desperate for a deal right now on a new Sony mirrorless camera or lens right now, these are the best places to browse:

Amazon: Regularly has cheap prices on Sony camera gear

Adorama: Big Black Friday discounts on Sony cameras and accessories

B&H Photo Video: Always has great deals on Sony cameras

Best Buy: Save on Sony cameras and lenses

When will the Black Friday camera deals start?

This year, the official Black Friday date is Friday, November 25, 2022, so the best camera deals will be available straight after Thanksgiving through to Cyber Monday on November 28 and beyond. Last year we saw Black Friday camera deals (opens in new tab) appearing as early as October, with more bargains becoming available in the weeks leading up to Black Friday itself. So for the best Black Friday camera deals, keep an eye out on this page over the next month, and especially in the week's build-up before Black Friday.

If you do miss out on Black Friday itself, don’t worry, we’ve got Cyber so the best camera deals will be available from that date. However, we are still seeing deals from the tail end of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale that was held across October 11-12, 2022. So you will find deals already listed below, and we do expect more Black Friday camera deals now to appear as we get close to Black Friday

Black Friday: Sony Camera deals

Sony A7 II + 28-70mm f3.5-5.6 lens| $1,672.61 | $998

SAVE $674.61 With 24.3MP high-res stills and the ability to record Full HD 1080p video this is the best-priced full-frame camera you can buy right now - under $1000 with a lens!

US DEAL

Sony ZV-E10 + 10-18mm f/4| $898 |$698

SAVE $200 at B&H Designed for vloggers and content creators this hand camera can record in UDH 4K at 30P or fo full HD 1080p slow-motion at 120 frames-per-second. With a high-res 24.2 APS-C sensor you can also take outstanding stills or group shots, thanks to its flip-out 3" touchscreen.

Black Friday: Sony lens deals

Sony E 10-18mm f/4| $898 |$698

SAVE $200 at B&H Take ultra-wide landscapes or tight interiors with your Sony APS-C camera. With a 35mm-equivalent of 15-27mm you have a versatile lens at your disposal and with a constant f/4 aperture your images will always be sharp.

Sony E 10-18mm f/4| $748 |$648

SAVE $100 at B&H The fastest of Sony's APS-C lenses this 22.5mm in 35mm equivalent is perfect for travel, landscapes, and general walking around lens.

Sony E 11mm f/1.8| $548 |$498

SAVE $50 at B&H Especially designed for the Sony E mount APS-C this 11mm f/1.8 or 16.5mm in 35mm-equivalent is a great lens to always have on your camera all the time, and due to its maximum aperture of f/1.8 is can even tackle and overcome low-light situations, so your images will also be bright.

Black Friday: Sony Memory cards deals

Sony Tough 160GB CFexpress Type A| $398 |$358

SAVE $40 at Adorama Designed by Sony, the Tough memory cards offer a great solution to keep your shooting stills, or extend your video production even further. With write speeds as high as 700MB/s and reads up to 800MB/s - these are the cards need to unlock your camera's full potential.

Sony Tough 512GB CFexpress Type B| $649 |$449

SAVE $200 at Adorama Designed by Sony, the Tough memory cards offer a great solution to keep your shooting stills, or extend your video production even further. With write speeds as high as 1480MB/s and reads up to 1700MB/s - these are the cards need to unlock your camera's full potential.

Black Friday: Sony Audio deals

Sony WH-XB910N Wireless Headphones:|$249|$123

Amazon has slashed these Sony Wireless Headphones by 51% in this early Black Friday deal. The Sony WH-XB910N headphones pack decent noise cancelling, extra bass, 20-hour battery life, and Google Assistant/Alexa support. The quick charging feature is also extremely useful. A 10-minute charge will juice the headphones up with an extra 4.5 hours of playback.

Sony WH-CH710N| $180| $100

SAVE $80 at Best Buy

Can't afford the premium Sony WH-1000XM4? We haven't tested them, but they promise an upgrade over their predecessors, which we liked for their detailed, musical performance and great battery life.

Sony WF-1000XM3 | $230 |$150

SAVE $80 at Amazon

While now surpassed by the $278 WF-1000XM4, these true wireless earbuds are still great buys – especially at this discounted price. They combine effective active noise-canceling with a real sense of musicality.

Black Friday: Sony TV deals

Sony A8H OLED 4K UHD (65-inch)| $2,499.99 | $1,374.99

Save $1,125 at Best Buy - You can score a massive $1,125 discount on Sony's A8H Series OLED TV, bringing this 65-inch display down to a record-low price of $1,374.99. The Sony TV combines Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos technology for an immersive experience, plus compatibility with the Amazon, Google, and Apple ecosystem.

Sony BRAVIA XR A90J 65-Inch | $2,999.99 |$2,499.99

Save $500 at Best Buy - You can score a $500 discount on Sony's 65-inch Bravia XR OLED display at Best Buy. The A90J Series TV is powered by the all-new Cognitive Processor XR and packs Acoustic Sound Studio+, the Google Assistant, Airplay 2, and support for HDR, Dolby Vision, IMAX enhanced, and Netflix Calibrated Mode.

Black Friday: Sony PS5 deals

Find the best Black Friday camera deals from Amazon and other retailers:

Is Black Friday the best time to buy a camera?

As a general rule, Black Friday is usually a great time to buy a new camera, but not every deal is as good as it may seem initially – which is where we come in.

In some cases, retailers do mark up the prices of cameras and camera bundles in the run-up to Black Friday, in order to offer a seemingly bigger discount during the run of the actual event itself. However, this doesn't necessarily make them a bad buy though, on many occasions, their prices still drop to mouth-watering record-lows. But in the grand scheme of things, the percentage saving may not be quite as large as advertised.

However, to combat these situations, we'll only highlight the actual saving of any Black Friday deal based on the camera's recent price history, and we will make sure it's a genuinely a good deal before placing it in this hub. This isn't necessarily the norm, though, and many cameras do simply drop to their lowest-ever price for a brief period over Black Friday, particularly in Amazon's Lightning deals - These are often the best camera deals of the year.

How to find the best camera deals

Of course, the best Black Friday deals will be on this page as soon as they launch. We’ll bring you the top bargains from all the best retailers when the discounts start rolling in on, and before Black Friday. But there are a lot of different cameras to choose from, and it can get overwhelming at times, especially for photography beginners. We recommend making the most of our extensive camera knowledge to make sure you buy the right bit of kit for you come Black Friday.

If you're new to photography, a good grounding point is to start with our best camera for beginners (opens in new tab) guide. Once you've got a feel for which type of camera might suit your needs best, check out our separate guides on the best camera for photography (opens in new tab), the best mirrorless camera (opens in new tab), or the best Micro Four Thirds camera (opens in new tab), and if you want to take advantage of the lowering prices of DSLRs, check out our best DSLR guide – we've got the latest advice on them all.

