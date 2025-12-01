This compact camera features a 30x optical zoom and is No.1 on Japan's top 10 bestseller list
Yodobashi's November compact camera ranking reveals: this travel-friendly camera beats even Ricoh's street photography favorite
Japan's best-selling compact cameras for the first half of November are in, and the Panasonic Lumix TZ99/ SZ99 has reclaimed the top spot after a two-and-a-half-month absence.
Rising from fourth place in the previous ranking, this pocket-sized point-and-shoot features a massive 30x optical zoom, something even the best camera phones simply can't achieve.
The Ricoh GR IIIx takes second, a pocketable APS-C camera with a 40mm f/2,8 lens, optical teleconverter, and built-in ND filter. Compact but full-featured, it's ideal for street and travel photography, offering stabilization, fast Af, and ultimate control.
Canon made its presence with the PowerShot SX749 HS / Lite in third place and the IXY 650 m / PowerShot Elph 260 HS A in fourth. The first packs a 24-960mm zoom and features 4K video, but lacks a touchscreen and RAW capture. The latter is a budget-friendly compact, featuring a 20.2M sensor, microSD slot, and updated Wi-Fi.
Sony is in fifth and sixth with the ZV-1 II and RX1R III. The ZV-1 II is a vlogging-focused compact with an 18mm lens and a shorter zoom than the original. The RX1R III is Sony's 61MP full-frame marvel in a tiny body – a luxury compact camera for serious photographers.
Other notable re-entries: The OM System Tough TG-7 (seventh) is virtually indestructible – waterproof, shockproof, freezeproof, with GPS and field sensor for adventure photography.
At ninth is the Fujfilm X Half – a digital half-frame with film-inspired modes and dials, prioritizing fun over specs. followed by the Leica D-Lux 8 (tenth). This premium compact features a 17MP sensor, iconic design, and a handy aspect ratio switch, delivering strong stills, tough, weaker video.
Yodobashi's top 10 best-selling compact cameras (2nd half 11/2025)
1. Panasonic Lumix TZ99/ ZS99 Black | White
2. Ricoh GR IIIx
3. Canon PowerShot SX740 HS / Lite Silver | Black
4. Canon IXY 650 m/ Powershot Elph 260 HS A Black | Silver
5. Sony ZV-1 II Black | White
6. Sony RX1R III
7. OM System Tough TG-7 Red | Black
8. Nikon Coolpix P1100
9. Fujifilm X Half Silver | Charcoal Silver | Black
10. Leica D-Lux 8
This ranking of "Compact Digital Cameras" for the first half of November was compiled based on sales figures from the shopping site "Yodobashi.com" and 24 Yodobashi Camera stores nationwide.
The Panasonic Lumix TZ99/ ZS99
The TZ99/ ZS99is a travel-friendly, pocketable camera with a 24-720mm equivalent zoom range. Its small, retractable lens, flip-over rear screen, and USB-C connectivity make it ideal for holidays, mini-breaks, and casual street photography.
With a price tag of $697.99 (launch price was $499.99!) / £549 / AU$1,099, the compact camera delivers a unique combination of convenience and reach, though its small 1/2.3-inch sensor and lack of viewfinder mean image quality can be variable under challenging light.
For comparison, the Canon PowerShot SX740 HS / Lite is another highly travel-friendly compact, featuring a slightly larger 40x optical zoom and the same 1/2.3-inch sensor, but lacks of touchscreen and costs a similar $549.99 / £479.99 / AU$679.
For anyone looking for extra telephoto reach beyond what a mobile phone can capture, both modes provide strong value. Though the TZ99's flip-over screen and USB-C connectivity give it a slight edge for casual photographers on the move.
The TZ99's renaissance underscores the continuing demand for compact cameras that combine portability and powerful zoom capabilities. It offers the reach and versatility of superzoom without the bulk of mirrorless or DSLR kits.
While image quality under low light is limited by its smaller sensor, the TZ99's convenience and epic zoom range make it a compelling alternative to a smartphone.
