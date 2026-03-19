The most popular compact camera in Japan right now is the Fujifilm X100VI

Japan's newest compact camera charts are in, and Yodobashi's latest top 10 reveals some familiar favorites – and models that we haven't seen in a while... or ever before.

Leading the pack once again is the Fujifilm X100VI, rated as the best retro camera in the compact category. Since its release two years ago, it has been in constant stockout, leaving photographers worldwide with empty hands.

The previous top-seller has dramatically dropped to No.10. The Ricoh GR IV Monochrome couldn't maintain momentum, as high demand and limited stock created challenges for buyers.

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1. Fujifilm X100VI Silver | Black

2. Canon PowerShot SX740 HS / Lite Silver | Black

3. Sony ZV-1 II Black | White

4. Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III Black | Silver

5. Kodak Pixpro C1 Brown | Black

6. Leica Q3 43

7. Panasonic Lumix TZ99 / ZS99 Black / White

8. Canon Ixy 650 M / PowerShot Elph 360 HS A / Ixus 285 HS A Black | Silver

9. Ricoh GR IV

10. Ricoh GR IV Monochrome

The King is back: the Fujifilm X100VI

The Fujifilm X100VI is famously hard to find.

If it's not fighting chronic stock shortages, photographers get a classic rangefinder styling with modern APS-C performance, a 35mm equivalent prime lens, and intuitive dial controls.

Its blend of style, performance, and nostalgia keeps it coming back to No.1 whenever stock allows.

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Leica celebrates first listing triumph

The Leica Q3 43 is carrying a luxury price tag – but if you want a compact full-frame, the Sony A7C II is a strong pick and available for $2,298 (was $2,498) / £1,999 (was £2,099) ava (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Making its first appearance in Yodobashi's best-selling compact cameras this year, the Leica Q3 43 ranked No.6.

While premium pricing keeps it from the very top, Japan's growing appetite for high-end quality is evident – and not only in the compact camera category. In Yodobashi's top 10 best-selling mirrorless cameras, the Hasselblad X2D II 100C has been in top positions over the past months, yet it hasn't reached No.1.

The Leica Q3 43 is based on the original Q3, but with a longer 43mm lens, it offers a fresh perspective. The camera features a 60MP sensor, color and monochrome styles, and Leica's renowned build quality, available for $7,950 / £5,890.

Canon dominates & Ricoh struggles

Canon rules the ranking, with three compact camera models in the top 10: the Canon PowerShot SX740 HS / Lite, Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III, and PowerShot Elph 360 HS A (aka Canon Ixy 650 M or Ixus 285 HS A).

Kodak's Pixpro C1 and Panasonic Lumix's TZ99 / SZ99 remain steady further down the list, but Ricoh's GR IV and GR IV Monochrome couldn't maintain their positions, landing on No.9 and No.10.

The Ricoh GR IV Monochrome had shot to No.1 upon release, but high demand and stock shortages probably prevented it from holding the top position.

It will be interesting to see if the Fujifilm X100VI can defend its top spot in March – or if stock shortages once again hinder its momentum.

For now, both silver and black versions are still available at Yodobashi...

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