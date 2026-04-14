I keep picking up my Fujifilm X100 compact camera and completely ignoring my pro-grade Sony A7R IV

I always have a camera with me and not just the one on my phone. If you were to take a look around my studio you’d be spoiled for choice, with both film and digital cameras. My main go-to camera for professional work is my full-frame Sony A7R IV, so why isn’t that the one I choose as my everyday carry? It’s not all that big and I have a number of lenses that would make great walkabout companions. Although cheap, even the Sony FE 50mm f/1.8 is a great little lens and 50mm is my preference for many situations.

The camera that lives in my bag and goes everywhere with me is a Fujifilm X100, either the first-generation original or the X100V. They aren’t exactly versatile, with a fixed lens and they don’t have anywhere close to the same resolution, they’re noisier in low light and the video capabilities aren’t as good.

But, and it’s a big but, they make me feel something. The Sony is an excellent piece of gear and it produces fantastic detail, sharpness and can shoot in all kinds of situations without missing a beat. Plus it can shoot well in low light, has excellent autofocus and feels nice in the hand, but it is a little characterless. The images do exactly what I ask of them, but in a slightly sterile fashion. Of course, I could take the shots into Lightroom and bang a film preset on there, but that feels more like work than play and that’s where the Fuji wins, hands down.

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Less pro looking but still very capable, don't rule out the diminutive X100 (Image credit: Rob Redman)

For a camera to get me to open my bag and take it out, it has to speak to me, make me feel excited to capture whatever it is in front of me. The Fuji does this. It might be slower, miss focus now and then and the images aren’t as malleable but that’s ok. It encourages me to not miss a moment that I might if I had a bigger, more capable camera in my bag.

Fujifilm colors have a reputation as being beautiful and for good reason. They are. I used to shoot a lot of Fuji film, and I do miss the way greens were handled, the vivid colours, and even the slightly pink skin tones. The X100 cameras give me most of that, using the film recipes.

I don’t even shoot RAW very often using the Fuji, instead sticking to JPEG and baking in the recipes and I’m totally fine with that.

Photographers can be a superficial bunch, and I’m no different. Gear moves us and if you feel the draw of a piece of equipment, you’re far more likely to use it and for me the X100 series is just the ticket. They look fantastic. Small, stylish, and the ergonomics are pretty good too.

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Admittedly, I do think a thumb grip is a good idea but that’s a tiny addition, which doesn’t break the bank. I have a wrist strap attached to mine too, as it keeps the camera in my hand longer, rather than stashing it away once I take the shot. This is the same for my Canon P, Leica M4-P and even an old Zorki 4, my go to small film cameras.

I use the original X100 just as much as later models and will never let it go. There’s something about the Bayer sensor that delivers an almost magical image, to my eye at least. I love the later models too, don’t get me wrong but the original has a touch of something special about it. That said, it’s really only good for summer and daytime, as it can hunt for focus for a long time and the menus aren’t as responsive but I still love it and it won’t be prised from my grip any time soon.