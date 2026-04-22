Iconic 61MP compact camera wins major award as a standout choice for professional photographers – after nearly 10 years of waiting

Compact cameras had a strong year in 2025 – and the megapixel race shows no sign of slowing down. One of the most anticipated launches was the Sony RX1R III – a 61MP full-frame compact that has now been named Best Professional Fixed Lens Camera at the TIPA World Awards.

The TIPA World Awards recognize the best new photo and imaging products each year, recognizing innovation in technology, design, and user experience across the industry.

Winners are selected during TIPA's General Assembly, where leading photography publications – including Digital Camera World – vote on the most impressive launches. Across 40 categories, the Sony RX1R III stood out as the leading choice in the professional fixed-lens segment.

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What the TIPA said about Sony's compact

As noted in the official TIPA citation, the RX1R III brings full-frame performance into a remarkably compact body.

"This compact camera with pro performance and specifications is the third edition of Sony’s full-frame, fixed lens lineup. Designed for professional and enthusiast photographers, the camera emphasizes portability while maintaining high image quality."

It features a 61MP Exmor R CMOS sensor paired with a Zeiss Sonnar T* 35mm f/2 lens, supported by Sony's BIONZ XR processor and advanced AI-based autofocus (AF) system. Other features include 4K video recording, fast subject recognition AF, and a step-crop function.

It also comes with a built-in electronic viewfinder – something still missing from some compact rivals, like the Ricoh GR IV, and a key reason certain photographers avoid smaller fixed-lens cameras.

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Why the Sony RX1R III is a top choice for pros

The RX1R III's strengths lie in speed, image quality, and portability. Despite its size, it behaves more like a modular system than a traditional compact.

Combined with in-camera digital crop modes, it effectively offers 35mm, 50mm, and 70mm perspectives from a single lens. A macro mode further expands usability, making it a versatile tool for different photography genres.

While medium-format options like the Fujifilm GFX100RF push resolution even further, the RX1R III sits in a different space. It combines full-frame image quality, a fixed 35mm lens in a genuinely pocketable body – something larger systems simply cannot replicate.

The RX1R III is designed for situations where mobility matters as much as image quality – it's a specialist tool for professionals who require full-frame quality without the bulk of a traditional system.

And despite its small size, the image detail, dynamic range, and low-light performance remain exceptional.

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