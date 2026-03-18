This 100MP flagship is the "finest stills camera ever made" – yet it can't get to No.1 in charts as full-frame models beat it for 3 months straight
Hasselblad's medium-format camera can't top the sales charts – a new release and an all-time favorite keep overtaking the X2D II 100C month after month
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Japan's camera market rarely stands still – yet the latest Yodobashi best-seller rankings reveal a familiar story. For the past three months, the Sony A7 V has held the top spot, claiming No.1 since its release in December 2025...
Trailing behind on No.3 is Hasselblad's X2D II 100C, widely recognized for its exceptional image quality and medium-format sensor. Despite its prestige, the 100MP powerhouse hasn't been able to overtake Sony's flagship, held back in part by its premium price tag.
Sony's A7C II has proven equally hard to surpass, with the older model continuing to perform strongly across best-seller lists – showing that familiarity plays a key role in Japan's competitive market.Article continues below
Yodobashi's 10 best-selling cameras (2nd Half Feb 2026)
1. Sony A7 V
2. Sony A7C II Zoom Lens Kit Silver | Black
3. Hasselblad X2D II 100C
4. Sony A7C II Body Silver | Black
5. Sony ZV-E10 II Double Zoom Lens Kit Black | White
6. Fujifilm X-T30 III XC13-33mm Lens Kit Silver | Black | Charcoal Silver
7. Nikon Z50 II Double Zoom Kit
8. Fujifilm X-M5 XC15-45mm Lens Kit Silver | Black
9. Canon EOS R10 RF-S18-150 IS STM Lens Kit
10. Canon EOS R50 Double Zoom Kit Black | White
Sales data collected between February 16-28, 2026, from Yodobashi.com and 24 Yodobashi Camera stores nationwide.
Medium-format vs. full-frame flagship
Seeing the A7 V dominate isn't a surprise – stock availability has allowed it to maintain momentum, while the X2D II 100C's high premium price tag of $7.399 / £6,400 limits its mass-market appeal.
Even so, landing at No.3 for a luxury 100MP medium-format camera is an impressive feat. Hasselblad continues to prove that quality counts, even if volume sales don't match full-frame rivals.
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Meanwhile, Sony holds four positions in the top 10, cementing its dominance: from the A7 V and A7C II body kits to the ZV-E10 II.
Fujifilm, Canon & Nikon
Fujifilm and Canon each feature two models in the top 10.
Familiar faces include the X-T30 III with lens kit at No.6, followed by the X-M5 kit in eighth place. Canon rounds out the ranking, with the EOS R10 lens kit in ninth and the EPS R50 zoom kit taking the final tenth spot.
Nikon's Z50 II double zoom kit also holds steady, having hovered between fifth and seventh place over the past month, and finishing this ranking in seventh.
Let's see how the race unfolds in March – a bit more movement in the rankings would certainly make things interesting... and even if the Hasselblad X2D II 100C isn't the sales leader, it leads when it comes to image quality.
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Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, Kim explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture. Through her features, tutorials, and gear reviews, she aims to encourage readers to explore the medium more deeply and embrace its full creative potential.
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