Hasselblad's medium-format X2D II 100C may be hailed as "the finest sills camera ever made, but Sony's full-frame models continue to dominate Japan's camera best-seller rankings

Japan's camera market rarely stands still – yet the latest Yodobashi best-seller rankings reveal a familiar story. For the past three months, the Sony A7 V has held the top spot, claiming No.1 since its release in December 2025...

Trailing behind on No.3 is Hasselblad's X2D II 100C, widely recognized for its exceptional image quality and medium-format sensor. Despite its prestige, the 100MP powerhouse hasn't been able to overtake Sony's flagship, held back in part by its premium price tag.

Sony's A7C II has proven equally hard to surpass, with the older model continuing to perform strongly across best-seller lists – showing that familiarity plays a key role in Japan's competitive market.

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1. Sony A7 V

2. Sony A7C II Zoom Lens Kit Silver | Black

3. Hasselblad X2D II 100C

4. Sony A7C II Body Silver | Black

5. Sony ZV-E10 II Double Zoom Lens Kit Black | White

6. Fujifilm X-T30 III XC13-33mm Lens Kit Silver | Black | Charcoal Silver

7. Nikon Z50 II Double Zoom Kit

8. Fujifilm X-M5 XC15-45mm Lens Kit Silver | Black

9. Canon EOS R10 RF-S18-150 IS STM Lens Kit

10. Canon EOS R50 Double Zoom Kit Black | White

Sales data collected between February 16-28, 2026, from Yodobashi.com and 24 Yodobashi Camera stores nationwide.

Medium-format vs. full-frame flagship

The A7 V leaps forward with a new partially stacked sensor and AI-powered subject detection – but video feels a little left behind by the competition (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Seeing the A7 V dominate isn't a surprise – stock availability has allowed it to maintain momentum, while the X2D II 100C's high premium price tag of $7.399 / £6,400 limits its mass-market appeal.

Even so, landing at No.3 for a luxury 100MP medium-format camera is an impressive feat. Hasselblad continues to prove that quality counts, even if volume sales don't match full-frame rivals.

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Meanwhile, Sony holds four positions in the top 10, cementing its dominance: from the A7 V and A7C II body kits to the ZV-E10 II.

The Hasselblad X2D II 100C is a photography juggernaut: 100MP, 10 stops of IBIS, 15.3 stops of dynamic range, algorithmic AF, LiDAR and more... (Image credit: James Artaius)

Fujifilm, Canon & Nikon

Fujifilm and Canon each feature two models in the top 10.

Familiar faces include the X-T30 III with lens kit at No.6, followed by the X-M5 kit in eighth place. Canon rounds out the ranking, with the EOS R10 lens kit in ninth and the EPS R50 zoom kit taking the final tenth spot.

Nikon's Z50 II double zoom kit also holds steady, having hovered between fifth and seventh place over the past month, and finishing this ranking in seventh.

Let's see how the race unfolds in March – a bit more movement in the rankings would certainly make things interesting... and even if the Hasselblad X2D II 100C isn't the sales leader, it leads when it comes to image quality.

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