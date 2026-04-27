This camera breaks records in Japan and has now won award for "best full frame expert camera"

The Sony A7 V features headline-grabbing improvements we haven’t yet seen debuted in other Sony cameras

Since its launch in December 2025, this full-frame mirrorless powerhouse has continued to break sales records in Japan. Now, the Sony A7 V was honored with a prestigious award, being named Best Full Frame Expert Camera at the Technical Image Press Association (TIPA) World Awards.

Widely regarded as one of the most respected honors in the imaging world, the TIPA World Awards 2026 recognize the best new photo and imaging products each year –celebrating innovation in technology, design, and user experience across the industry.

The winners are decided at TIPA's General Assembly, where leading photography publications – including Digital Camera World – vote on the most impressive launches. Out of 40 categories, Sony was honored for four products, including the Sony A7 V – highlighted as a standout expert choice in the full-frame camera segment.

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The Sony A7 V – The best full frame expert camera

£2,799 The Sony A7 V is a mirrorless full-frame camera, available for $2,898 (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

As noted in the official TIPA citation, the Sony A7 V marks a redefinition of mirrorless camera excellence and capabilities.

"It delivers class-leading autofocus driven by AI subject recognition, exceptional full-frame image quality, and robust video performance in a compact, weather-sealed body.

"Photographers benefit from improved ergonomics, a high-resolution viewfinder, and dependable stabilization, all of which meet the often-demanding needs of field and studio work. Video production is enhanced by refined codecs and advanced color science, plus thermal management for long shoots.

"With responsive handling, outstanding reliability, and seamless hybrid capability, the Alpha 7 V empowers creators to work faster, smarter, and with confidence in all genres – from portraits and wildlife to documentary and cinematic storytelling – with a camera that meets and exceeds professional expectations."

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At the TIPA World Awards, Sony also received honors for the Sony RX1R III as Best Professional Fixed Lens Camera, the Sony FE 50-150mm f/2 G Master ​as Best Full Frame Telephoto Zoom Lens, and the Sony FE 100mm f/2.8 Macro GM OSS ​won the macro lens award.

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