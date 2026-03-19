The Fujifilm GFX100RF is the highest resolution compact camera currently on the market – and behind its stylish housing sits a massive 102MP CMOS II medium format sensor. Now it's added another accolade to its name, scooping the iF Design Award

A true one-of-a-kind compact camera, the Fujifilm GFX100RF regularly tops global best-seller lists. Combining groundbreaking 102MP resolution with standout design, it has quickly become one of the most talked-about cameras in its class.

Following its Red Dot Design win last year – one of Japan's most prestigious honors recognizing innovation and excellence in digital image making – the GFX100RF has now also been recognized by the iF Design Award jury.

Featuring a large GFX CMOS II sensor, a Fujinon 35mm f/4 fixed lens, and the latest X-Processor 5, the GFX100RF delivers professional-grade medium format imaging in a body barely larger than the beloved X100VI. Weighing just 735g and available for a lower price tag than mirrorless competitors, it makes medium-format photography accessible to the masses.

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The Fujifilm GFX100RF wins the iF Design Award 2026

Controls inherited from Fujifilm’s X-series rangefinders include the much-loved dual shutter speed and ISO dial. The GFX100RF is available for $5,599.95 £4,499 – read our full hands-on review here (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

The iF Design Award says, "Delivering outstanding resolution, the GFX100RF is the world’s first camera to combine a large-format sensor with a built-in lens, fusing the GFX Series’ highest image quality with excellent mobility. With a sensor approximately 1.7 times larger than 35mm full-frame in the series’ most lightweight model, professionals and hobbyists alike can always have megapixel resolution close at hand."

"Precision-machined aluminum, analog controls, and the ability to switch between iconic aspect ratios rooted in photography history deliver an image-making process embodying pure photographic pleasure, adding a new dimension to high-resolution shooting," the judges added.

Fujifilm goes home with 23 prizes

The Fujifilm GFX Eterna 55 is the brands' first first medium-format cinema camera (Image credit: Fujifilm)

Launched in 1953, the iF Design Award remains one of the most prestigious international design competitions, recognizing excellence across categories including mirrorless cameras, instant cameras, medical equipment, and production printers.

This year, Fujifilm secured an impressive 23 awards – marking the sixth consecutive year the company has been recognized for its innovation and design excellence.

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Among the brand's winning products were the Fujifilm GFX Eterna 55, Fujifilm X-T30 III, Fujifilm X-E5, Fujifilm X Half, Fujinon XF 23mm f/2.8 R WR, Fujinon XC 13-33mmf/3.5-6.3, Instax Wide Evo, Instax Mini LiPlay+, and Instax Mini 41.

The iF Award noted that Fujifilm, "not only pursues functionality and performance, but also engages in design development that leverages the full value of those strengths."

The organization added that Fujifilm will continue to focus on creating products that combine "beautiful appearance" with portability, usability, and comfort – driving new value in product design.

A well-deserved success for Fujifilm – and another milestone in its growing legacy.

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