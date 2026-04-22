This 83x zoom camera is disappearing – a popular go-to for budget wildlife and bird photography

With the Nikon P950 gone, Nikon's bridge camera lineup is down to a single model...

Super zoom cameras have long been the go-to for photographers who want extreme telephoto reach without spending five-figure sums on pro-grade lenses.

Now, the Nikon Coolpix P950 has been listed as discontinued by major Japanese and UK retailers, signalling that one of Nikon's most accessible ultra-zoom bridge cameras is reaching the end of its production cycle.

With its 83x optical zoom – equivalent to 24-2000mm in full-frame terms – the P950 offered something very few cameras could: the ability to shoot everything from wide-angle scenes to distant subjects without ever changing or investing in lenses. That made it particularly popular with bird and wildlife photographers at a beginner or enthusiast level.

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An all-in-one shooting solution

The Nikon Coolpix P950 features a 16.0MP 1/2.3-inch CMOS sensor, 83x optical zoom, and 4K video and quality EVF – An incredible zoom range in a single package, with image quality that reflects the compromises needed to achieve it (Image credit: Nikon)

Now six years from its release, the P950 is being discontinued, with stock expected to decline in the coming months.

While it was never aimed at professionals, it carved out a clear niche. It offered a budget-friendly, ready-to-shoot package with a huge zoom range that would otherwise require far more expensive and bulky gear.

While its reach is undeniably impressive, its image quality already felt slightly dated at launch in 2020. That said, the P950 was designed to balance versatility and reach, delivering solid results in good conditions while prioritising zoom above all else.

Packing that level of reach into a relatively compact body inevitably means relying on a small sensor, and with it comes compromises in image quality.

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With early signs of discontinuation already driving discounts across retailers in the US and UK, this may be one of the last chances to pick up brand-new at a reduced price – before being dependent solely on the second-hand market: you can save up to $100 and £245.

What's left in Nikon's lineup?

The Nikon Coolpix P1100 follows in pretty much the same footprints of the preceding P1000 , with just a couple of tweaks... (Image credit: Matthew Richards)

With the P950 on the way out, Nikon's superzoom range is now reduced to a single model: the Nikon Coolpix P1100.

This camera pushes things even further, with a 125x optical zoom offering extreme telephoto reach. But it also comes at a higher price of $1,146.95 / £1,049, making the barrier to entry steeper for beginners who previously looked to the P950 as a more affordable option.

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