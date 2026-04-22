This 83x zoom camera is disappearing – a popular go-to for budget wildlife and bird photography
Nikon's bridge-camera lineup is shrinking – leaving photographers with just one all-in-one Coolpix model
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Super zoom cameras have long been the go-to for photographers who want extreme telephoto reach without spending five-figure sums on pro-grade lenses.
Now, the Nikon Coolpix P950 has been listed as discontinued by major Japanese and UK retailers, signalling that one of Nikon's most accessible ultra-zoom bridge cameras is reaching the end of its production cycle.
With its 83x optical zoom – equivalent to 24-2000mm in full-frame terms – the P950 offered something very few cameras could: the ability to shoot everything from wide-angle scenes to distant subjects without ever changing or investing in lenses. That made it particularly popular with bird and wildlife photographers at a beginner or enthusiast level.Article continues below
An all-in-one shooting solution
Now six years from its release, the P950 is being discontinued, with stock expected to decline in the coming months.
While it was never aimed at professionals, it carved out a clear niche. It offered a budget-friendly, ready-to-shoot package with a huge zoom range that would otherwise require far more expensive and bulky gear.
While its reach is undeniably impressive, its image quality already felt slightly dated at launch in 2020. That said, the P950 was designed to balance versatility and reach, delivering solid results in good conditions while prioritising zoom above all else.
Packing that level of reach into a relatively compact body inevitably means relying on a small sensor, and with it comes compromises in image quality.
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With early signs of discontinuation already driving discounts across retailers in the US and UK, this may be one of the last chances to pick up brand-new at a reduced price – before being dependent solely on the second-hand market: you can save up to $100 and £245.
Nikon Coolpix P950 deals
🇺🇸 US
- $746.95 (was $846.95) at B&H, Price match: Amazon
- Slight delay: $746.95 (was $846.95) at Adorama
- Temporarily on backorder: $746.95 (was $846.95) + free accessories at Adorama
🇬🇧 UK
- £604 (£849 RRP) at Amazon
- Not listed: Wex, Park Cameras, Jessops, London Camera Exchange
- Listed as discontinued: Clifton Cameras
What's left in Nikon's lineup?
With the P950 on the way out, Nikon's superzoom range is now reduced to a single model: the Nikon Coolpix P1100.
This camera pushes things even further, with a 125x optical zoom offering extreme telephoto reach. But it also comes at a higher price of $1,146.95 / £1,049, making the barrier to entry steeper for beginners who previously looked to the P950 as a more affordable option.
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Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Kim covers everything from breaking industry news and camera gear to the stories shaping photography today. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, she explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture.
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