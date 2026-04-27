One of Canon’s best APS-C mirrorless cameras just became even better value

The Canon EOS R7 has just dropped to $1,449, down from its usual $1,649 price, saving you a cool $200 on one of Canon’s most capable APS-C mirrorless cameras. But the deal gets even sweeter, as you are also getting Corel PaintShop Pro Ultimate Agnostic thrown in for free, a software bundle that normally costs $99.99.

I have always thought the EOS R7 is one of the most interesting cameras in Canon’s mirrorless lineup, because it brings high speed and performance into a smaller, lighter, and more affordable body. It might sit below Canon’s full-frame EOS R cameras, but do not mistake that for it being any less capable, especially if you shoot wildlife, sports, action, or travel.

The big appeal here is that APS-C sensor, which gives photographers extra reach from their lenses without needing to carry larger and more expensive glass. Pair the EOS R7 with the right RF or RF-S lens, and you have a compact setup that feels tailor-made for fast-moving subjects, whether that is birds in flight, motorsport, pets, or family adventures.

What makes this offer particularly strong is that it is not just a straight camera discount. The $200 saving already makes the EOS R7 far more tempting, but the added Corel PaintShop Pro Ultimate Agnostic bundle gives you an editing suite to start working on your images straight away. That extra $99.99 value helps make this feel like a much more complete package.

For photographers who want speed, resolution, Canon’s excellent autofocus, and a body that can handle more demanding shooting without jumping all the way into full-frame pricing, the EOS R7 still makes a huge amount of sense. It is the kind of camera that feels like a proper tool, but one that will not weigh you down or empty your wallet.

At $1,449, with $200 off and a $99.99 Corel editing bundle included for free, the Canon EOS R7 is now one of the strongest mid-range mirrorless deals around. If you have been waiting for a capable Canon body that can keep up with action, wildlife, and everyday shooting, this is a very solid time to jump in.

Check out the best lenses for the Canon EOS R7