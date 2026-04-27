The Canon R7 just dropped to $1,449, and you get FREE editing software too!
One of Canon’s best APS-C mirrorless cameras just became even better value
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The Canon EOS R7 has just dropped to $1,449, down from its usual $1,649 price, saving you a cool $200 on one of Canon’s most capable APS-C mirrorless cameras. But the deal gets even sweeter, as you are also getting Corel PaintShop Pro Ultimate Agnostic thrown in for free, a software bundle that normally costs $99.99.
The Canon EOS R7 is a fast, powerful APS-C mirrorless camera that delivers excellent autofocus, strong resolution, and extra reach for wildlife, sports, and action photography.
I have always thought the EOS R7 is one of the most interesting cameras in Canon’s mirrorless lineup, because it brings high speed and performance into a smaller, lighter, and more affordable body. It might sit below Canon’s full-frame EOS R cameras, but do not mistake that for it being any less capable, especially if you shoot wildlife, sports, action, or travel.
The big appeal here is that APS-C sensor, which gives photographers extra reach from their lenses without needing to carry larger and more expensive glass. Pair the EOS R7 with the right RF or RF-S lens, and you have a compact setup that feels tailor-made for fast-moving subjects, whether that is birds in flight, motorsport, pets, or family adventures.
What makes this offer particularly strong is that it is not just a straight camera discount. The $200 saving already makes the EOS R7 far more tempting, but the added Corel PaintShop Pro Ultimate Agnostic bundle gives you an editing suite to start working on your images straight away. That extra $99.99 value helps make this feel like a much more complete package.
For photographers who want speed, resolution, Canon’s excellent autofocus, and a body that can handle more demanding shooting without jumping all the way into full-frame pricing, the EOS R7 still makes a huge amount of sense. It is the kind of camera that feels like a proper tool, but one that will not weigh you down or empty your wallet.
At $1,449, with $200 off and a $99.99 Corel editing bundle included for free, the Canon EOS R7 is now one of the strongest mid-range mirrorless deals around. If you have been waiting for a capable Canon body that can keep up with action, wildlife, and everyday shooting, this is a very solid time to jump in.
Check out the best lenses for the Canon EOS R7
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
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