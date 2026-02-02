Kodak's US$100 retro shooter vanishes from Japan's top 10 compact cameras. Now, this Sony takes No.1 for the first time in over two years

Japan's first compact camera sales rankings of 2026 are in – and the market has flipped – again.

After dominating the charts at the end of 2025, Kodak's affordable $99.99 / £79.99 / AU$198, retro-inspired Pixpro C1 compact camera has completely disappeared from Yodobashi's top 10, making way for a familiar face at the top: Sony's ZV-1 II.

According to Yodobashi Camera's best-selling compact digital camera ranking for the first half of January 2026, Sony's creator-focused compact has claimed the number one spot – its first chart-topping appearance in over two years!

1. Sony ZV-1 II Shooting Grip Kit Black | White

2. Canon PowerShot SX740 HS / Lite Silver | Black

3. Ricoh GR IIIx

4. Sony ZV-1 II Black | White

5. Canon PowerShot SX70 HS

6. OM System Tough TG-7 Red | Black

7. Ricoh GR III

8. Nikon Coolpix P950

9. Sony RX100 VII

10. Kenko KC-ZM08

Sales data collected between January 1-15, 2026, from Yodobashi.com and 24 Yodobashi Camera stores nationwide.

Sony's ZV-1 II is number one in Japan

AU$999 The Sony ZV-1 II is less of a sequel and more of an alternative variation of the original ZV-1 , available for $948 (was $1,049) / £769 (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

The Sony ZV-1 II Shooting Grip Kit takes first place in Yodobashi's ranking, marking a major comeback after briefly dropping out of the charts late last year.

Originally released in 2023, the ZV-1 II remains one of the most popular compact cameras for vloggers, content creators, and hybrid shooters, thanks to its fast lens, reliable autofocus (AF), and creator-first feature set. Sony also tops No.4 with the ZV-1 II body-only model.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Canon, Ricoh and OM System hold steady

£1,049 / AU$1,699 The Sony RX100 Mark VII is an amazing technical achievement, but so was the Apollo space program, available for $1,698 (Image credit: James Artaius)

Canon's aging zoom compacts refuse to die

Canon places two cameras in the top 10, led by the PowerShot SX740 HS / Lite in second place. Originally launched in 2018 and refreshed with the Lite edition in 2024, the pocket-sized compact remains hugely popular thanks to its 40x optical zoom (24-960mm).

Canon also charts with the PowerShot SX70 HS at No.5, a DSLR-styled bridge camera with a massive 65x zoom. While far from cutting-edge, its long reach and physical controls keep it relevant.

Ricoh's cult APS-C compacts thrive on backorders

Ricoh secured third and seventh place with the GR IIIx and GR III, despite both models being currently out of stock at Yodobashi.com – so, the strong demand remains for Ricoh's minimalist, photographer-first APS-C compacts, even at luxury price points.

The OM System Tough TG-7 is by far the best tough camera on the market, available for $549 (was $649) / £354 (was £499) / AU$629 (was AU$799) (Image credit: James Artaius)

OM System's go-to rugged compact reappears

The OM System Tough TG-7 returns to the charts at No.6, making its first appearance in two months. While largely unchanged from the TG-6, it remains the go-to rugged compact, offering waterproofing, shot resistance, RAW shooting, and 4K video in a near-indestructible body.

Comeback: Nikon's superzoom and Sony's premium compact

The Nikon Coolpix P950 lands in eighth place, reappearing after more than nine months away, thanks to its colossal 83x optical zoom. Image quality may lag behind newer rivals, but for sheer reach in a relatively portable body, it continues to attract an audience.

Meanwhile, Sony's RX100 VII returns at No.9, marking its first appearance in nine months. Despite its high price and cramped ergonomics, its speed, AF performance, and 4K video keep it relevant.

Discover Kenko KC-ZM08's full specs here (Image credit: Kenko)

Kenko's budget selfie compact debut

The Kenko KC-ZM08 makes its first-ever appearance in Yodobashi's rankings, offering something rarely seen in compact cameras: a rear-facing secondary camera.

Designed to function like a smartphone, the KC-ZM08 allows you to switch cameras at the push of a button, making selfies and casual social shooting far easier. With ¥24,940 (approx. / $160 / £117 / AU$230), it's one of the most affordable models in the top ten.

Insights from Yodobashi's top 10 compact cameras

While ultra-budget compacts drove short-term volume in January, brand trust, practical features and sustained demand continue to steer Japan's buyers back toward established and long favored models.

You might like...

Browse the best compact cameras, the best point-and-shoot cameras, the best bridge cameras, and the best instant cameras.