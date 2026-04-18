The pocketable design and APS-C sensor has propelled the Ricoh GR series to legendary popularity. But the Ricoh GR isn’t one camera – it’s five (six if you count an Urban Edition).

The Ricoh GR series is an easy choice as one of the smallest APS-C cameras around. Choosing between the Ricoh GR IV, GR IV HDF, GR IV Monochrome, GR IIIx, and GR IIIx HDF feels a bit more complicated.

But I’ve used most of the Ricoh GR series – including the GR IV HDF, GR IV Monochrome, and the GR IIIx – and choosing one from the trendy series isn’t as daunting as it sounds.

Article continues below

The Ricoh GR IV: The “base” model

Best all-arounder

(Image credit: Digital Camera World)

The Ricoh GR IV is the standard, current model in the GR series, released in 2025. The camera continues the GR series legacy of large sensors in tiny bodies, putting a 25.74MP BSI CMOS sensor and a 28mm equivalent lens into a camera that weighs just 262g.

The GR IV upgrades the sensor from the GR III series, though the change in resolution is a minor 24.2MP up to 25.4MP. The bigger upgrade is the new processor, the GR Engine 7. The GR IV has a noticeable improvement in autofocus performance and stabilization.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Paul Burrows / Digital Camera World) Sample images shot with the Ricoh GR IV (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World) (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World) (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World) (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

But, there’s still a lot that hasn’t changed. With 4fps and 1080p video, the GR series still isn’t made for action or video – it’s designed for street and documentary photography.

One of the biggest things to note is the lens. The GR IV uses a 28mm equivalent f/2.8 lens. That’s a wide view that’s good for street photography and landscapes, but less ideal for genres like portraits.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Ricoh GR IV HDF: The film-like filter

The best GR camera for a film-like look

There’s really only one key difference between the Ricoh GR IV and GR IV HDF: the filter that’s included. The base model uses a built-in ND filter, which is helpful for getting long exposures during the day.

The HDF model trades that out for a diffusion filter. Diffusion filters soften the light,k creating “blooms” that give light sources a lovely glow. If you’re after a film-like look, the GR IV HDF is the right choice – just know that it doesn’t have the ND filter of the base model. The sensor, the processor, the size – everything else is the same. You could put your own HDF filter on the GR IV, but that requires buying an adapter that makes the camera quite a bit larger.

With HDF Image credit: Future No HDF Image credit: Future

One other difference? The GR IV HDF is slightly more expensive than the GR IV.

The Ricoh GR IV Monochrome: Iconic Black & White

The best Ricoh GR camera for low noise and black-and-white photography

(Image credit: Future)

The Ricoh GR IV Monochrome has one major difference that’s right in the name: this is a black-and-white-only camera that can’t shoot color images.

Most digital cameras can switch back and forth between color and monochrome modes, so why create a camera that can’t shoot in color at all? Removing the filter that allows the sensor to see colors means there’s one less layer between the light and the sensor.

I had my doubts that such a simple change would be very noticeable, but I was quite surprised when I shot the GR IV HDF and GR IV Monochrome side-by-side and compared the images. The GR IV Monochrome has much less noise, even at low ISOs. The DNG files were also quite flexible with the highlights and shadows.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Black-and-white cameras aren’t for every photographer. But I wasn’t sure that I would like the GR IV Monochrome – and then I was actually quite enamoured with it, once I got it in my hands. If you want to shoot black-and-white documentary photography that needs little editing, then the GR IV Monochrome is an excellent option.

Instead of an HDF filter or an ND filter, the Monochrome has a built-in red filter. This adds a lot of contrast, particularly with the way it renders blue skies.

Like the GR IV HDF though, the GR IV Monochrome is more expensive than the base model – Ricoh says creating this camera wasn’t a simple matter of removing the filter, but ensuring the sensor and lens were calibrated for the best results.

The Ricoh GR IIIx: The older but longer lens model

The best Ricoh GR camera with a 40mm lens

(Image credit: Digital Camera World)

While Ricoh has discontinued the GR III, the GR IIIx has not been discontinued. The GR IIIx has one key difference from the GR III: The lens. The GR IIIx uses a 40mm equivalent lens instead of a 28mm.

The 40mm focal length is widely considered to be fairly similar to what the human eye sees. So while the GR IV sees a wider view, the GR IIIx has a closer crop that feels more like what you see with your eyes. That longer lens is better for genres like portraits and getting in a little closer on street scenes.

The longer lens makes the Ricoh GR IIIx slightly heavier than the GR III, but actually a fairly even match weight-wise with the Ricoh GR IV. This camera also has a conversion kit that allows it to capture an even closer view.

Sample image from the Ricoh GR IIIx (Image credit: Hannah Rooke)

But, as the “III” suggests, the GR IIIx has the older sensor and processor – and of course, it’s not clear when a GR IVx may arrive. Still, I prefer the longer lenses to wide angles, so the GR IIIx is still very much a valid option. And as an added bonus, as the older model, it’s often more affordable than the GR IV.

Check the price of the Ricoh GR IIIx Urban Edition too – this camera is internally the same as the GR IIIx, but the special edition has a metallic gray color and a blue lens ring. The other differences, like the “Snap Distance Priority Mode” were added to the standard model with a firmware update.

The Ricoh GR IIIx HDF: The longer lens diffusion model

A longer lens and a more film-like look

(Image credit: Rod Lawton)

Take the GR IIIx and add the same HDF filter from the GR IV HDF, and you have the GR IIIx HDF. This has the longer lens, but again swaps out the ND filter for the diffusion filter for glowing light sources and a more film-like look.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Rod Lawton) (Image credit: Rod Lawton) (Image credit: Rod Lawton)

I’ve used most of the current model GR series cameras now, and while the sheer number sounds daunting, the differences between the options are fairly straightforward. The Ricoh GR IV is an excellent all-arounder, the GR IV HDF the more film-like. The GR IV Monochrome is stellar for black-and-white documentary shots. And I still love the longer 40mm lens from the GR IIIx, which also comes in an HDF variant.