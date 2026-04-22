I’ve been seeing a recurring trend within the retro camera craze: the pink models, if they exist at all, are often out of stock. But, one of my favorite cheap retro compact cameras has three new color options – and, yes, one of them is pink.

The Camp Snap is a screen-free digital camera that feels a lot like the disposable film cameras from the 1990s – except it’s not disposable. The Camp Snap uses a lower resolution 8MP sensor that, with the ability to customize and download built-in filters, is more than capable of delivering images that look every bit as retro as the camera itself.

Ahead of the summer, Camp Snap has announced new colors for its namesake camera. Unlike earlier models, the new summer colors use a white camera base instead of black. There are three different colors to choose from in the new summer series: cherry blossom pink, electric teal, and neon yellow.

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Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Camp Snap) (Image credit: Camp Snap) (Image credit: Camp Snap) (Image credit: Camp Snap)

While different cosmetically, the three new versions contain the same tech as the previous color options.

I wasn’t sure quite what to expect when I tried the Camp Snap. It is, after all, a camera that was originally designed for kids to take to summer camps that don’t allow any devices with a screen. But the Camp Snap reminded me of the disposable cameras of my childhood – and all the lovable flaws that come with them.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Hillary K. Grigonis / Future) Photos that I took with my Camp Snap camera (Image credit: Hillary K. Grigonis / Future) (Image credit: Hillary K. Grigonis / Future) (Image credit: Hillary K. Grigonis / Future) (Image credit: Hillary K. Grigonis / Future)

While the images coming from the Camp Snap are charming, I love the CS-Pro even more, which answers some of my complaints about the original, including fixing the shutter lag. Sadly, the CS-Pro comes in only one color, though it’s a very classy silver and black.

The new pink Camp Snap feels like it hits several trends in one – the retro tech craze, the compact camera trend, and the high demand for pink cameras. It’s not Camp Snap’s first pink camera – but the earlier Flamingo Pink is sold out in several regions.

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The pink camera – and the new yellow and blue – is available directly from Camp Snap and sells for the same price as the original: $70 / £53 / AU$106.

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Looking for more pink camera goodness? The Instax Mini Evo hybrid camera, Instax Mini 13 instant film camera, Kodak PixPro FX45, and the Panasonic Lumix S9 mirrorless camera also come in pink – if you can find them in stock!