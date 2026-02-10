This impossible-to-buy compact camera reclaims No.1 in Japan – while a US$100 Kodak beats 2025's 'worst' camera

The most popular compact camera in Japan right now: the Fujifilm X100VI

Japan's compact camera rankings for the second half of January are in – and Yodobashi's latest top 10 best-selling models paint an interesting picture of the market.

At the very top sits Fujifilm's famously hard-to-find X100VI, a premium APS-C compact that has been plagued by shortages since launch. Right behind, Sony's creator-focused ZV-1 II, while third place goes to Kodak's US$100 cheap champion.

And further down the list? One of 2025's most widely criticized compact cameras – the Fujifilm X Half – often labeled as one of the last year's biggest disappointments, sneaks in at ninth place...

1. Fujifilm X100VI Silver | Black

2. Sony ZV-1 II Black | White

3. Kodak Pixpro C1 Brown | Black

4. Ricoh GR IV

5. Canon Ixy 650 M / PowerShot Elph 360 HS A / Ixus 285 HS A Black | Silver

6. Canon PowerShot SX740 HS / Lite Silver | Black

7. Panasonic Lumix TZ99 / ZS99 Black | White

8. Sony RX1R III

9. Fujifilm X Half Silver | Charcoal Silver | Black

10. Canon PowerShot V1

Sales data collected between January 16-31, 2025, from Yodobashi.com and 24 Yodobashi Camera stores nationwide.

Fujifilm's hard-to-get compact is back on No. 1.

Launched in early 2024, the Fujifilm X100VI has become one of the most in-demand compact cameras in recent memory. Despite its premium price and limited availability, it finished 2025 as Yodobashi's overall best-selling camera – and continues to dominate whenever stock briefly reappears.

The demand for this Fujifilm was so high that sales were repeatedly suspended – and not just in Japan, but globally. Yet, every time it returns, the X100VI shoots straight back to the top of the charts.

The Pixpro C1 is a compact retro-style camera from Kodak, coming in at under US$100 (Image credit: Future)

Return of the cheap champion

The Kodak Pixpro C1 climbs back on third place after briefly vanishing earlier this month. At $99.99 / £79.99 / AU$198, it's the cheapest camera in the entire top 10 – proof that not everyone needs cutting-edge specs or wants a four-figure price tag.

Approachability still sells. The C1's appeal is simple: ultra-lightweight design, stripping-back controls, retro styling, a price low enough to attract younger buyers, and casual shooters.

One of 2025's 'worst' cameras makes the chart

Then there's the Fujifilm X-Half – a camera that arrived last year amid enormous hype, only to leave many photographers scratching their heads.

By pushing the retro trend to an extreme, the X Half recreates the look of film photography. And it does it all at a surprisingly high price, making it one of the most polarizing camera releases in recent years.

Adding to the confusion, some months ago, Fujifilm bundled the X Half for free with the purchase of an X-T5 in the US – one of the best Fujifilm cameras – a move that raised eyebrows across the industry.

Japan's camera market: premium and budget collide

Ultra premium compacts like the Sony RX1R III coexist with budget-friendly models such as Canon's PowerShot Elph series – and sell side by side.

This reflects a market where buyers are choosing very different paths – either all-in on premium craftsmanship, or all-out on simplicity and affordability.

With new releases like the Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo Cinema and the Ricoh GR IV Monochrome still missing from the charts, February could look very different....

