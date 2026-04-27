Every Canon EOS R mirrorless camera user needs this magic money-saving adapter

The small and affordable Canon EF-EOS R Mount Adapter enables you to use your old EF and EF-S lenses on new Canon EOS R mirrorless cameras

One of the main reasons Canon photographers don’t want to switch from their beloved EOS DSLRs to new EOS R mirrorless cameras is because they’ve spent years investing in their collection of expensive EF and EF-S lenses.

Photographers love their glass, and you’ll have to do something special to make them part with them – or do something clever!

Canon realised this, and cunningly released EF-EOS R Mount Adapters alongside the first Canon EOS R mirrorless camera back in 2018. This little 110g adapter enables Canon users to keep using their existing EF and EF-S mount lenses on newer Canon EOS R mirrorless cameras.

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As Canon says: “The Mount Adapter EF-EOS R allows EF-S and EF lenses to be used on EOS R cameras seamlessly. Photographers who already have a collection of EF-S or EF optics can invest in the EOS R System confidently, knowing their existing lenses will work as expected.”

What that means that investing in this £120/$150 adapter will undoubtedly end up saving you money - as you won't need to buy as many new lenses when you switch from DSLRs to mirrorless. And furthermore, you will be able to buy budget-priced secondhand lenes to work on your new camera.

The Canon EF-EOS R Mount Adapter is a must-have accessory for Canon photographers (Image credit: Canon)

The adapter itslef is small and securely sits between the EOS R camera body with an RF mount and one end, and an EF mount at the other to attach your EF or EF-S lenses.

I’m a big fan. Using the EF-EOS R Mount Adapter on cameras like the Canon EOS R5 Mark II has given my old EF lenses a new lease of life, and they perform better than ever, and noticeably better than when on my old Canon EOS 5D Mark IV.

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Brilliantly, you actually get better performance using non-IS EF lenses on mirrorless bodies thanks to the latest In-body image stabilization (IBIS) in cameras like the EOS R5 Mark II and R6 Mark III.

Thanks to the Canon EF-EOS R Mount Adapter, my EF lenses like the professional Canon EF 24-70mm f/2.8L II (2012) and Canon EF 16-35mm f/2.8L II (from 2007!) focus faster, and I get sharper shots shooting handheld thanks to the IBIS. The tones and colours of my images also look lovely using the old EF lenses on new EOS R cameras.

The Canon Mount Adapter EF-EOS R is also weather-sealed against dust and moisture, and has metal lens mounts at both ends, and the black finish will match your camera and lenses.

So, if you’re thinking of finally switching from your dear EOS DSLR to the EOS R mirrorless system, you don’t have to sell all your EF and EF-S lenses – just buy the Canon Mount Adapter EF-EOS R!

I use the basic version - but there two variations available that add either a control ring to the adapter, or a built-in filter tray that allows you to use a variable ND or polarizer filter with any lens..