The compact camera trend has driven up prices and limited sales on compact cameras – but the popular Sony RX100 VII has just hit its lowest price all year in the US. And, if the official Sony website is any indication, the price drop looks like a new lower list price rather than a temporary sale.

Last year, Sony increased the list price of the RX100 VII by $500 among its tariff-fueled price adjustments in the US. That sent the camera that launched at around $1,200 to $1,700.

The Sony RX100 VII hasn’t returned to pre-tariff pricing, but Sony now lists the camera for $1,499. The official listing at the Sony store comes without any sale flags, suggesting that the $1,499 could be a new list price, rather than a temporary sale price. According to Amazon price trackers, that’s the lowest price that the camera has been at all year.

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Several retailers have followed suit. B&H has the camera at the new list price, while Adorama and Amazon show a $200 discount from the old list price.

That price drop makes the popular compact camera a little more palatable. The RX100 VII is the number one pick on Digital Camera World’s guide to the best zoom cameras, thanks to mixing a one-inch stacked sensor with a healthy 24-200mm equivalent zoom lens.

Zoom and speed are two of the RX100 VII’s biggest advantages. Notably, the price drop makes the RX100 VII more competitive compared to cameras with larger sensors but fixed prime lenses like the Fujifilm X100VI and the Ricoh GR IV.

That still leaves the RX100 VII priced more than some other cameras with one-inch sensors, such as the hard-to-find-in-stock Canon G7 X Mark III, and Sony’s own vlogging-oriented ZV-1 II. But, the RX100 VII’s 8x zoom and one-inch sensor makes it a rather flexible compact camera – and the new price makes it a much better buy.

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The Sony RX100 VII launched in the summer of 2019 – and this is now the longest that Sony has gone between updates for the RX100 series.

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