RIP Raghu Rai: India's greatest documentary photographer dies aged 83

It started with a donkey.

In 1962, Raghu Rai was a civil engineer on a break, visiting his brother, photographer S Paul. He borrowed a camera, pointed it at a donkey staring straight back at him, and discovered two things in quick succession: that he couldn't get close enough without the animal bolting, and that he was perfectly willing to spend three hours in pursuit of a single frame.

When the donkey finally stood still, Rai got the shot. His brother sent it to The Times in London, which published it and paid enough to cover a month's living expenses. "I thought, 'This is not a bad idea, man!'" Rai later recalled. He never went back to engineering.

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That story tells you almost everything about Raghu Rai. The patience. The stubbornness. The instinct to get closer. The refusal to settle.

Century-defining work

Henri Cartier-Bresson, the architect of modern photojournalism and co-founder of Magnum Photos, saw an exhibition of Rai's work in Paris in 1971 and was sufficiently impressed to nominate him for membership six years later. To be championed personally by Cartier-Bresson was as close to a Papal blessing as photojournalism offered. Rai became the first Indian photographer to join.

He spent the next five decades earning the compliment. His assignments took him to the Bangladesh Liberation War, Operation Blue Star and the Bhopal disaster, as well as into the inner circles of Indira Gandhi, Mother Teresa and the Dalai Lama. He produced more than 18 books on India and served three times on the jury of the World Press Photo.

One of his shots became one of the defining images of the 20th century. In 1984, a Union Carbide pesticide plant in the central Indian city of Bhopal leaked toxic gas overnight, killing an estimated 22,000 people and injuring hundreds of thousands more. Rai's photograph from the aftermath shows a dead child's face half-buried in the earth, eyes closed, as if sleeping. It reduces an almost incomprehensible industrial atrocity to a single, unbearable human detail; it's the image most people picture when they hear the word Bhopal.

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A life in recognition

The honors accumulated steadily. India awarded him the Padma Shri in 1971 for his coverage of the Bangladesh Liberation War, one of the country's highest civilian distinctions. In 1992, he was named photographer of the year in the United States, for a National Geographic essay on wildlife management in India. The French government made him an Officier des Arts et des Lettres in 2009, and in 2019 he received the Académie des Beaux Arts photography award. He also served twice on the jury of UNESCO's International Photo Contest and spent a decade as director of photography at India Today, where his picture essays became the talking point of each issue.

His work appeared in Time, Life, GEO, The New York Times, the Sunday Times, Newsweek and the New Yorker. Exhibitions of his images travelled to London, Paris, New York, Tokyo, Prague and Sydney. A retrospective at the National Gallery of Modern Art in New Delhi in 1997 cemented his standing at home.

There was also, tucked into the middle of this towering career, a rather good anecdote: in the spring of 1968, Rai visited the Maharishi's ashram in Rishikesh at exactly the moment the Beatles arrived. He was there as a staff photographer for The Statesman; they were there looking for enlightenment. It's the kind of assignment that reminds you just how much history one photographer can stumble into.

Indira Gandhi on the election trail in 1977 (Image credit: Raghu Rai / Getty Images)

Bhopal gas tragedy victims, 1984 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi with British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, London, 1982 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The invisible man

What made Rai exceptional wasn't just his eye: it was his method. In later years he described shooting with a single camera and zoom lens, no camera bag, no conspicuous gear, no stylish clothes. "I merge with them," he said of the people he photographed. "No one is saying, 'Here comes a photographer!'"

For anyone who's ever struggled to get candid, unguarded images, there's a lesson here: kit matters far less than the presence you project. Rai understood that a bag full of lenses can be a barrier, a signal, a way of announcing yourself before you've raised the viewfinder. He stripped all that away and walked invisible through some of the most charged moments of the 20th century.

Photography in the Western tradition has tended to treat India as subject matter: exotic, colourful, other. Rai treated it as home. He was born there, knew its complexity intimately and spent his career deepening that knowledge rather than simplifying it for outside consumption. That's a rarer and harder thing to do than most critics acknowledge.

Raghu Rai died on Sunday, April 26, 2026, in Delhi, aged 83, after a two-year battle with cancer. Photography has lost one of its most important figures.