Canon’s APS-C offerings are a shadow of its full-frame R-mount ecosystem at a lower price point, but the thing getting people excited about the camera giant’s crop-sensor lineup this year has been the stream of rumors surrounding a forthcoming EOS R7 II. This would be the successor to Canon’s existing premium APS-C camera, the EOS R7.

Well, sorry to burst the bubble, but the latest rumor is that we will not, in fact, be treated to this camera anytime soon. Canon Rumors has reported that the EOS R7 II rumors have all been just that – rumors, and, according to CR’s source, the "R7 II will not be released in 2026."

The Canon EOS R7 was released in 2022 as Canon's premium APS-C camera featuring a 32.5 MP sensor, fast burst speeds and in-body image stabilization. (Image credit: James Artaius)

Much of the chatter around the rumored EOS R7 II came following results for a Canon camera published by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). As some of the information filed with the FCC was labeled as “confidential” until June 16 of this year, people assumed it would be the long-awaited EOS R7 II.

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However, this was speculation – speculation that I imagine was fueled by many people hoping to see a refresh of the EOS R7, as the model has been around for almost four years now. The camera's age alone has some photographers already dreaming up R7 Mark II wish lists.

CR seems to trust in the source that shared this latest update on the EOS R7 II.

(Image credit: James Artaius)

As an APS-C camera, the rumored R7 II would appeal to a wider range of photographers, especially those on a budget and those wanting higher-end specs without higher-end prices.

The current R7 is Canon's more high-end model in the APS-C series, blending features like 30 fps bursts and 7K oversampling with the smaller sensor to create a more affordable camera accessible to hobbyists and wildlife enthusiasts.

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Canon's APS-C line-up is largely from 2022 and 2023, the R50 V being one exception. The age of the lineup has led to a number of rumors, but Canon has also told investors earlier this year that it plans to "maintain the growth of our entry-level models."

As for a release date for the EOS R7 II, who knows? For now, it’s probably best to let the rumors die down until more concrete information comes our way.

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