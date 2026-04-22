Smartphones are convenient, but their cameras often lack dedicated controls and flexibility. Traditional compact cameras, on the other hand, offer better shooting tools but can feel limited when it comes to reviewing images on small screens.

The SAEDA (Becks) B-Quest BQ1 aims to bridge that gap with a hybrid design that feels tailor-made for content creators who want both versatility and convenience.

Announced today, April 22, the standout feature of the Becks B-Quest BQ1 is the large 4-inch LCD screen.

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That’s significantly bigger than the 3.2-inch displays found on most compact cameras – and far larger than the 2.7-inch screens still seen on entry-level models – giving creators more space for framing shots and reviewing footage.

The dual-camera setup is another handy touch that, like the larger screen, feels like a nod to smartphone photography. While the 8MP front camera and 5MP rear camera won’t rival high-end systems, they have creators in mind.

The front-facing camera supports up to 10x zoom, making it useful for vlogging and self-recording, and both cameras are backed by a CMOS sensor. You won’t be able to shoot in RAW, but the 5K 30p video recording is a surprising yet welcome feature at this level.

Leaning further into its creator-friendly design, the BQ1 includes built-in Wi-Fi connectivity for quick file transfers to a smartphone via a dedicated app. It also offers 15 creative filters and a cold shoe mount for attaching accessories like microphones or lights.

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To me, the camera scores well on convenience and design. Its compact body measures just 117mm x 69mm x 32mm and weighs only 182g, making it highly portable while still looking stylish. However, productivity seems limited.

On a full charge, it captures just 130 JPEG images, and while SAEDA hasn’t specified maximum video recording times, the stills figure doesn’t give confidence that it’ll be long, which won’t appeal to vloggers.

The Becks B-Quest BQ1 is set to launch in Japan on May 7, priced at ¥18,800 ($117 / £84 / AU$164). SAEDA has yet to confirm whether it will be released in other markets.

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