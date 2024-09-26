Leica Q3 43 full-frame compact camera brings new perspective with 43mm lens

The new Leica Q3 43 offers a new perspective "mirroring the natural field of vision" with a 43mm APO-Summicron f/2 ASPH lens

If you loved the Leica Q3 but thought that its fabulous 28mm f/1.7 lens was just a little too wide for your tastes, then you're going to be thrilled with the latest news.

Leica has unveiled the latest addition to its popular Q-series, the Leica Q3 43, marking the third generation in the compact full-frame lineup. The new model introduces a 43mm fixed focal length, fulfilling a long-standing request from users and adding a fresh dimension to the family’s legacy. 

Known for its top-tier design, craftsmanship, and exceptional image quality, the Q-series has gained a loyal following worldwide. With the new Leica Q3 43 enhances this experience by blending tradition with innovative features for photographers who value precision and versatility.

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

