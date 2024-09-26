Leica Q3 43 full-frame compact camera brings new perspective with 43mm lens

The new Leica Q3 43 offers a new perspective "mirroring the natural field of vision" with a 43mm APO-Summicron f/2 ASPH lens
(Image credit: Leica)
If you loved the Leica Q3 but thought that its fabulous 28mm f/1.7 lens was just a little too wide for your tastes, then you're going to be thrilled with the latest news.
Leica has unveiled the latest addition to its popular Q-series, the Leica Q3 43, marking the third generation in the compact full-frame lineup. The new model introduces a 43mm fixed focal length, fulfilling a long-standing request from users and adding a fresh dimension to the family’s legacy.
Known for its top-tier design, craftsmanship, and exceptional image quality, the Q-series has gained a loyal following worldwide. With the new Leica Q3 43 enhances this experience by blending tradition with innovative features for photographers who value precision and versatility.
At the core of the Leica Q3 43 is the specially developed APO-Summicron 43mm f/2 ASPH lens, joining the elite range of Leica’s renowned APO lenses. With its 43mm focal length mirroring the natural field of vision, the fixed lens delivers distortion-free images, making it ideal for street photography and portraiture.
The high-resolution OLED viewfinder ensures photographers can compose with clarity and precision, while the compact design of the camera remains intact despite the addition of four aspherical lenses for enhanced optical performance.
This model also features new offerings of multiple focal length options from its native 43mm while also offering 60, 75, 90, 120, and 150mm - the first time these longer focal lengths have been introduced into the Leica Q-series offering flexibility ensures that users can switch between photography styles seamlessly, whether shooting portraits, landscapes, or street scenes.
The design of the Leica Q3 43 maintains the iconic aesthetics of the Q-series while introducing new elements, such as a grey leather outer finish that contrasts elegantly with the black camera body. It also includes a new Leica Chrome look for JPEGs, giving images a nostalgic, film-like appearance straight from the camera.
The new Leica Q3 43 is now available at Leica stores and authorized dealers worldwide priced at $6,895 / £5,900.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.