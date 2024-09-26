Leica Q3 43 full-frame compact camera brings new perspective with 43mm lens

If you loved the Leica Q3 but thought that its fabulous 28mm f/1.7 lens was just a little too wide for your tastes, then you're going to be thrilled with the latest news.



Leica has unveiled the latest addition to its popular Q-series, the Leica Q3 43, marking the third generation in the compact full-frame lineup. The new model introduces a 43mm fixed focal length, fulfilling a long-standing request from users and adding a fresh dimension to the family’s legacy.

Known for its top-tier design, craftsmanship, and exceptional image quality, the Q-series has gained a loyal following worldwide. With the new Leica Q3 43 enhances this experience by blending tradition with innovative features for photographers who value precision and versatility.

New Leica Q3 43 displaying is new grey leatherette and 43mm lens (Image credit: Leica)

At the core of the Leica Q3 43 is the specially developed APO-Summicron 43mm f/2 ASPH lens, joining the elite range of Leica’s renowned APO lenses. With its 43mm focal length mirroring the natural field of vision, the fixed lens delivers distortion-free images, making it ideal for street photography and portraiture.

The high-resolution OLED viewfinder ensures photographers can compose with clarity and precision, while the compact design of the camera remains intact despite the addition of four aspherical lenses for enhanced optical performance.

This model also features new offerings of multiple focal length options from its native 43mm while also offering 60, 75, 90, 120, and 150mm - the first time these longer focal lengths have been introduced into the Leica Q-series offering flexibility ensures that users can switch between photography styles seamlessly, whether shooting portraits, landscapes, or street scenes.

(Image credit: Leica)

The design of the Leica Q3 43 maintains the iconic aesthetics of the Q-series while introducing new elements, such as a grey leather outer finish that contrasts elegantly with the black camera body. It also includes a new Leica Chrome look for JPEGs, giving images a nostalgic, film-like appearance straight from the camera.

The new Leica Q3 43 is now available at Leica stores and authorized dealers worldwide priced at $6,895 / £5,900.

