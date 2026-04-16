The latest list of best-selling cameras in Japan contains ten mirrorless cameras, but I could describe the list in just three key trends: High-end shooters, cheap cameras, and compact bodies.

Japanese retailer Yodobashi has shared the latest list of best-selling mirrorless cameras for the second half of March 2026. The list includes several long-standing best-sellers that are hardly surprising to see, like the Sony A7 V, the compact Fujifilm X-M5, and a longstanding budget favorite, the Canon EOS R50.

But, other cameras on the list are more of a surprise, like the return of the Hasselblad X2D II 100C and the Nikon Z8 popping back on the list for the first time in nearly a year.

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Sales data from Japan, however, is interesting because the numbers tend to reflect some key trends in the camera industry, as many major brands are headquartered in the region. The list seems dominated by three categories: high-end cameras, budget cameras, and the mirrorless bodies cramming big tech into small bodies.

The best-selling interchangeable lens cameras for the second half of March 2026 at Yodobashi are:

Sony A7 V Sony A7C II with zoom lens Hasselblad X2D II 100C Fujifilm X-M5 with kit lens Canon EOS R10 with 18-150mm Nikon Z8 body-only Sony A7C II body-only Canon EOS R50 double zoom kit Fujifilm X-E5 with 23mm pancake lens Nikon Z50 II double zoom kit

Budget cameras remain popular

The Canon EOS R50

First, let’s get the category out of the way that seems to never go out of style: Budget cameras. Entry-level cameras tend to remain a popular option no matter what the trends are doing, as they entice beginners and, well, let’s face it, more people can afford cheaper cameras than the luxury options.

The budget cameras on the list are varied – there’s the longstanding budget favorite Canon EOS R50, and the Nikon Z50 II, and in both cases, the kits that are selling well are the two-lens bundles. The Canon EOS R10 also made the list. The Fujifilm X-M5 could also fit under this category, as the brand’s most affordable current model, but it also fits in another key trend: compact mirrorless cameras.

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Budget cameras remain popular

The Fujifilm X-M5 (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

The compact camera trend hasn’t stayed in its own lane – the resurgence of point-and-shoots seems to have also created a demand for smaller mirrorless systems. There’s a good reason for that, as some compact mirrorless cameras can even be more affordable than the trendiest high-end compact cameras like the X100VI and Ricoh GR IV.

The Sony A7C II, which is Sony’s most compact full-frame mirrorless body, is no stranger to the best-seller lists for that reason, and this time pops up twice, both as a kit and as a body-only option.

The Fujifilm X-E5 is also a mirrorless with a size that nearly rivals high-end compact cameras, considering its rangefinder-inspired body and tiny kit lens.

The Nikon Z8, which hasn’t been on Yodobashi’s top ten for almost a year, isn’t exactly a compact mirrorless body, but it is known for being a more compact high-spec alternative to the oversized Nikon Z9.

High-resolution, high-tech cameras

(Image credit: Hillary K Grigonis / Future)

Because cheaper cameras tend to sell in high volumes, it’s fairly unusual to see an expensive medium-format camera on best-seller lists, but this isn’t the first time that the 100MP Hasselblad X2D II 100C body has sold this well. While it’s surprising that such a luxury-priced camera is selling so well, it’s not surprising that the X2D II 100C is the one that’s doing so well – reviewer James Artaius called it “the finest stills camera ever made.”

The Sony A7 V, which has sat at the top of multiple best-seller lists since its launch, really straddles the gap between budget cameras and high-end cameras. While the A7 was originally Sony’s entry into full-frame, the fifth generation no longer feels that way with its 30fps blackout-free bursts and 33MP full-frame sensor.

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