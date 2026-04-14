Canon's next PowerShot compact cameras may finally put photography first again – even with smaller sensors. Here's why
The Canon PowerShot compact camera series is popular, but the last models favored videographers – now new sensor rumors hint at a photo-first model
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Canon's popular PowerShot compact camera is approaching its 30th anniversary this year – and if the latest industry whispers are accurate, a major shift could be coming.
In recent years, Canon's compact camera strategy has leaned heavily into creators and videographers, with popular models such as the recent Canon PowerShot V1 with its 1.4in sensor – but stills photography hasn't been the main focus.
Now, new rumors suggest a refreshed PowerShot lineup built around a smaller "all-new sensor", with potential models like a G7 X Mark IV-style camera or superzoom SX-series replacement.Article continues below
Canon's target group & priorities
As reported by Canon Rumors and different Japanese sources like Asobinet, the next PowerShot models might feature a smaller sensor – likely a 1-inch type.
That would be a shift from Canon's latest PowerShot V model, which uses a larger 1.4-inch sensor. On paper, that might first look like a step backwards. However, this sensor size makes sense for video creation – but a photo-first compact will not be designed around video-centric demands...
Canon is not expected to chase ultra-high-resolution specs in its next compact cameras. Instead, the focus appears to be on accessible, straightforward cameras aimed at a new generation of photographers – users who grew up with smartphones but now want a dedicated camera experience.
This is where the sensor strategy makes sense. Rather than competing in the megapixel race with Sony's RX1R III, Fujifilm's GFX100RF, or trying to match the dynamic range of mirrorless systems, Canon stated in an interview with DPReview that it prioritizes portability, speed, and usability over absolute image specs.
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Why a smaller sensor might actually make sense
A modern 1-inch compact camera brings clear advantages like true optical zoom without digital crop, larger pixels than most camera phones, and it delivers a more natural rendering of images.
Combined with dedicated controls and a real shooting experience, it creates an alternative to phone photography – exactly what Canon's new target group is after.
Also, a smaller sensor typically means lower production costs and a simpler manufacturing pipeline. In theory, this could help Canon improve availability and reduce the kind of supply shortages seen with previous popular models, such as the Canon PowerShot G7X Mark III.
While Canon hasn't officially confirmed anything yet, the rumors aren't slowing down. We will have to wait and see – industry whispers suggest we may not see any PowerShot announcement until late August at the earliest, likely ahead of the important Q4 period.
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Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Kim covers everything from breaking industry news and camera gear to the stories shaping photography today. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, she explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture.
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