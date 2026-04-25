Camera backpacks don't get much bigger than this!

Need to carry some serious camera gear, including a really big lens? The new Vanguard Alta Sky 69 has you covered. This giant 69cm-tall bag is so big it can swallow a gripped camera body with up to a 1200mm f/8 lens fitted! Alongside it you'll still have room for a further 8 lenses, or you can customise this section to store personal effects instead. A dedicated laptop compartment is large enough for a 17-inch laptop, plus there are smaller pockets and compartments for storing a 13-inch tablet, memory cards, cables, batteries, charger and smartphone. A large tripod can be strapped centrally to the front to keep weight centralised. A lighter tripod, monopod or water bottle can also be carried in an expanding side pocket.

(Image credit: Vanguard)

Naturally, all this gear adds up to some considerable weight, so to ease the strain the Alta Sky 69 features an ergonomic, fully adjustable back and harness system. The thickly-padded, breathable 3D back and uniquely shaped, height-adjusting shoulder straps lighten the majority of the load, plus there's an adjustable sternum strap and well-padded waist belt to add further comfort on long treks. It all comes together to form what Vanguard claims will be a ‘never-tire’ user experience.

(Image credit: Vanguard)

The main compartment of the Alta Sky 69 can be accessed by a top flap that also peels part-way down the front of the bag to provide a larger opening. Alternatively, there's a large hatch in the rear that gives access to the lower portion of the bag. To ensure your gear is well protected, the bag is constructed from tough 1000D and 600D polyester, and there's a separate rain cover to protect against heavy downpours. The bag is backed by a 2 year warranty, extendable to 10 years upon registration.

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(Image credit: Vanguard)

The Alta Sky 69 is available now, priced at $400/£300. For a limited time, you can also claim a free Alta Accessories Pouch that's ideal for organising small accessories like batteries, cables and SD cards.

Alta Sky 52

(Image credit: Vanguard)

If you want the build and features of the Alta Sky 69, just in a smaller overall package, then there's the Alta Sky 52. Its 31 x 24 x 52cm external dimensions make it 17cm shorter, 10cm narrower and 6cm shallower than the Alta Sky 69, as well as being 50% lighter. These dimensions also mean the bag falls within IATA hand luggage guidelines, though airline rules do vary, so check with your preferred airline before travelling.

Despite the crash diet, you can still carry a 150-600mm lens attached to a full-frame camera, plus 4-5 additional lenses and a 16-inch laptop. You also get a similar level of back and strap padding, along with a an adjustable sternum strap and hip belt. Like the Alta Sky 69, there's a tripod mounting point on the front panel, and the main compartment can be accessed either through the top, or via a large opening in the rear panel.

The Alta Sky 52 costs $269.99/£210 and is available now. Vanguard is also offering the same Alta Accessories Pouch offer as with the Alta Sky 69, while stocks last.