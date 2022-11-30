Canon is the king of Black Friday season

With all the blockbuster bargains we saw over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday period, it's always interesting to see where consumers ultimately decided to put their money down.

There were blistering Black Friday camera deals (opens in new tab) from every manufacturer. However, it was Canon that dominated the sales data across both mirrorless and DSLRs – and while Nikon also made a great deal of noise, Sony was surprisingly quiet, almost being matched by Panasonic.

That's according to data released by uber-retailer B&H (opens in new tab), which tracked the top sellers over the sales season. It shows that of the top 30 cameras sold, across a trio of different categories, Canon led the way with 9, followed by Nikon with 7.

Sony came trailing way behind with 4, with underdog Panasonic coming within a hair of the giant with 3. After that it was Fujifilm, OM System and Pentax tied with a pair apiece, and Leica scraped into the list by the skin of its teeth.

Top DSLR cameras

We were a little surprised to see the 1D X Mark II here, being that it was released way back in 2016, but it had such an enormous discount – and is still such a beast of a sports camera – that it's still a sensible buy.

Canon EOS-1D X Mark II

Nikon D850

Canon EOS 5D Mark IV

Nikon D780

Pentax K1 Mark II

Canon EOS 90D

Nikon D7500

Pentax K3 Mark III

Canon EOS Rebel T7 (Canon EOS 2000D)

Canon EOS Rebel T100 (Canon EOS 4000D)

Top Mirrorless Cameras for Beginners

We're not 100% on board with this category, as the OM System OM-5 and Leica TL2 certainly aren't beginner cameras in our book. Still, it's interesting to see the R10 establish itself so quickly – and impressive that the M50 Mark II is still hanging in there – along with Nikon's tag team of APS-C Z cameras.

Sony ZV-E10

Canon EOS R10

Fujifilm X-T30 II

Nikon Z30

OM System OM-5

Leica TL2

Canon EOS M50 Mark II

Panasonic G7

Nikon Z50

Panasonic G95 / Panasonic G90

Top Mirrorless Cameras for Experts

Here's where Sony clawed it back across three of its four prongs – the resolution-oriented A7R V, the video-oriented A7S III, and the all-rounder A7 IV. Great to see that the R6 Mark II has been so feverishly received despite only just being released (and being subject to the usual shortages).

Fuji X-T5

Sony A7R V

Nikon Z9

Sony A7 IV

Canon EOS R6 Mark II

Nikon Z7 II

Canon EOS R5

Panasonic GH6

OM System OM-1

Sony A7S III