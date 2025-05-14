Compact camera sales beaten by full-frame Nikon Z5 II by “overwhelming lead”

The Nikon Z5 II boasts some class-leading specs and improves upon the Nikon Z5 in almost every way

I’ve gotten so used to writing about the best compact cameras topping sales rankings that Map Camera’s April results are a welcome change of pace. That’s right, the Nikon Z5 II, an interchangeable-lens full-frame mirrorless camera, no less, has beaten the Fujifilm X100VI and Fujifilm GFX100RF premium compacts to claim the top spot. And according to the major Japanese camera outlet, it did so easily, revealing it had “an overwhelming lead over the second-place model.”

Then again, Map Camera is a dedicated camera store, so its clientele is perhaps more likely to opt for enthusiast and higher-end cameras than those at consumer electronics stores, featured in some other rankings. Last month, the OM System OM-3 topped the charts, but it’s nowhere to be seen in April’s round-up. And while compact cameras still gobbled up six of the top-ten positions, two other full-frame interchangeable-lens cameras featured, with the Canon EOS R6 Mark II making an appearance in 7th place and the Sony A7C II dropping two places to 8th. However, the Canon EOS R5 Mark II was absent, despite charting in 4th last time around.

I wasn’t surprised to see the Fujifilm X100VI take the runner-up spot with the GFX100RF's debut making up the rest of the podium. The Ricoh GR IIIx and Ricoh GR III both moved down the rankings in 6th and 9th place. While the Canon PowerShot V1 made its debut in 4th place, having been released in April, like the Nikon Z5 II.

The final two spots were both occupied by small interchangeable-lens cameras, namely the hugely popular Fujifilm X-M5 in 5th (up from 9th) and the Nikon Z50 II just making the cut in 10th, having plunged from 2nd place the month prior.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Map Camera's April and March sales rankings... Position April March 1 Nikon Z5 II OM System OM-3 2 Fujifilm X100VI Nikon Z50 II 3 Fujifilm GFX100RF Ricoh GR IIIX 4 Canon PowerShot V1 Canon EOS R5 Mark II 5 Fujifilm X-M5 Ricoh GR III 6 Ricoh GR IIIx Sony A7C II 7 Canon EOS R6 Mark II Panasonic Lumix S1RII 8 Sony A7C II Nikon Zf 9 Ricoh GR III Fujifilm X-M5 10 Nikon Z50 II Fujifilm X-T50

