Retro cameras are in – but nothing is more retro than real film. These instant film cameras and 35mm film cameras start at just $30 during Prime Day
These Prime Day film camera deals are so good, the film may cost more than the camera
The new digital cameras made to look old are among the trendiest options – but as gorgeous as cameras like the Fujifilm X100VI or the Nikon Zfc may be, nothing is quite as retro as real film. Instant film cameras provide the retro experience without the cost and wait to develop film. Compact 35mm film cameras are also a great option for film newbies. Film costs can add up quickly – but there are a handful of excellent film cameras discounted during Prime Day this week.
Film fans and newbies alike can find instant film cameras from both Polaroid and Instax at a discount. Beginner-friendly 35mm film cameras can also be picked up at a discount during Amazon’s major sale event.
While some of these Prime Day film camera deals require a Prime membership, others are also available through multiple retailers at a similar price. Just don't forget to add the proper type of film to your cart too.
The Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 is a straightforward, simple instant film camera that's a blast to use. Just power up, load the film, look through the viewfinder, and shoot. The Mini 12 has a built-in flash for that retro direct flash look and there's even a little mirror on the front for selfies. This bundle includes the camera and one pack of film good for ten photos at a 20 percent discount. On Amazon, the discount is only available from Prime members, but Target also has a similar price for Circle members (and membership is free).
Pair it with: This camera uses the Instax Mini type film
The Polaroid Now+ 3rd Generation mixes the best of retro and modern tech. The Now+ is a true instant film camera that spits out square prints, but app connectivity allows users to create double exposures, use aperture priority mode, or use a self-timer. The newest version uses a better light meter, upgraded autofocus, and filter compatibility. This deal is an Amazon Prime member exclusive.
Pair it with: This camera takes Polaroid i-Type and 600 film
The Polaroid Now 2nd Generation may not have as many features as the Now+, but it comes in at a significantly lower price point. The Polaroid Now lacks the app connectivity and aperture priority of the Now+. But it's an easy-to-use instant film camera that spits out those classic square Polaroids. This deal is on Amazon, but a Prime membership is not required for this deal.
Pair it with: This camera takes Polaroid i-Type and 600 film
Unlike the Instax and Polaroid cameras, this Kodak Ektar H35N is a 35mm film camera, not an instant camera. That means you'll have to pay for film development and wait to see your shots, but you also get the flexibility of printing at different sizes. The Ektar H35N is a half-frame camera, which means you can get twice as many photos out of a single 35mm roll of film. It's a fun, affordable film camera, but it's not as robust or as sharp as some. This deal is for the camera only, but Amazon also has a bundle that includes film for $59. The deal is for Prime members only, but non-members can find the camera for $5 more at Adorama.
Pair it with: The Kodak Ektar H35N uses any 35mm roll film – it doesn't have to be Kodak brand either. There are lots of different color options, so browse from the best 35mm film.
Disposable film cameras are easy to use, but a bit wasteful. The Ilford Sprite 35-II looks and feels like a classic disposable camera, but it's actually reloadable. This ultra-cheap camera isn't going to win any awards for durability, but it's easy to use and an excellent alternative to disposable film cameras. (Not to mention, how gorgeous is the teal color?!?) This 25 percent discount is available to anyone, not just Prime members.
Pair it with: This camera uses 35mm film (it doesn't have to be Ilford film, though personally I'm a big fan of this Ilford HP5 black-and-white film).
You may also like
Need help deciding? These are the best instant film cameras and the best film cameras. Or, browse the best Prime Day camera deals.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
With more than a decade of experience writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer, and more. Her wedding and portrait photography favors a journalistic style. She’s a former Nikon shooter and a current Fujifilm user, but has tested a wide range of cameras and lenses across multiple brands. Hillary is also a licensed drone pilot.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.