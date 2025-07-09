The new digital cameras made to look old are among the trendiest options – but as gorgeous as cameras like the Fujifilm X100VI or the Nikon Zfc may be, nothing is quite as retro as real film. Instant film cameras provide the retro experience without the cost and wait to develop film. Compact 35mm film cameras are also a great option for film newbies. Film costs can add up quickly – but there are a handful of excellent film cameras discounted during Prime Day this week.

Film fans and newbies alike can find instant film cameras from both Polaroid and Instax at a discount. Beginner-friendly 35mm film cameras can also be picked up at a discount during Amazon’s major sale event.

While some of these Prime Day film camera deals require a Prime membership, others are also available through multiple retailers at a similar price. Just don't forget to add the proper type of film to your cart too.

Save $21 Polaroid Now+ 3rd Generation: was $139.99 now $118.99 at Amazon The Polaroid Now+ 3rd Generation mixes the best of retro and modern tech. The Now+ is a true instant film camera that spits out square prints, but app connectivity allows users to create double exposures, use aperture priority mode, or use a self-timer. The newest version uses a better light meter, upgraded autofocus, and filter compatibility. This deal is an Amazon Prime member exclusive. Pair it with: This camera takes Polaroid i-Type and 600 film

Save $44 Polaroid Now Generation 2: was $119.99 now $75.99 at Amazon The Polaroid Now 2nd Generation may not have as many features as the Now+, but it comes in at a significantly lower price point. The Polaroid Now lacks the app connectivity and aperture priority of the Now+. But it's an easy-to-use instant film camera that spits out those classic square Polaroids. This deal is on Amazon, but a Prime membership is not required for this deal. Pair it with: This camera takes Polaroid i-Type and 600 film

Save $10 Ilford Sprite 35-II: was $39.95 now $29.95 at Amazon Disposable film cameras are easy to use, but a bit wasteful. The Ilford Sprite 35-II looks and feels like a classic disposable camera, but it's actually reloadable. This ultra-cheap camera isn't going to win any awards for durability, but it's easy to use and an excellent alternative to disposable film cameras. (Not to mention, how gorgeous is the teal color?!?) This 25 percent discount is available to anyone, not just Prime members. Pair it with: This camera uses 35mm film (it doesn't have to be Ilford film, though personally I'm a big fan of this Ilford HP5 black-and-white film).

You may also like

Need help deciding? These are the best instant film cameras and the best film cameras. Or, browse the best Prime Day camera deals.