My favorite bird feeder camera is on sale in Amazon's super spring sale

If you love nature and wildlife and want to bring it into your backyard then I shouldn't need to convince you any further to go out and buy one of the best bird feeder cameras!

My favorite bird feeder and camera combo I have tested this year is this one from Bird Buddy (see my review). Not only is the bird feeder itself chic and well-made, but it also comes with a bespoke camera with AI powers! (Other feeders can require a separate purchase). The camera can be powered by the feeder's solar roof, which makes keeping it topped up no hassle.

Bird Buddy Solar Powered Bird Feeder Camera | was $279 | now $199

Save $80 at Amazon This is one of the best bird feeder cameras I have tested, with one of the most slick all-round packages. From the feeder, to the camera, to the app, Bird Buddy has thought of everything to make the experience as best as it can possibly be. Available in yellow or blue.

The feeder comes with Bird Buddy's incredible app, which is just oozing charm with a beautiful user interface filled with little facts and pictures of all your visitors. The app will also notify you when you get a new bird coming to see you, and the AI recognition will even tell you which bird it is, all very clever stuff!

For Black Friday, Bird Buddy has taken a big twenty-five percent off its bird feeder camera, bringing the total down to just $199 for the feeder, solar roof, and camera, which I think is a bargain for what is on offer!

So, if you love birds then what are you waiting for?! Go and check out the deal above now!

