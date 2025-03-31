HUGE Canon price drops! Save BIG by buying refurb cameras direct from Canon USA
A Canon R100 with zoom for $319, a Canon R5 body for $2,199, and more - these are brilliant money saving deals
Want a new camera - but not got a lot of cash to spare? Buying a refurbished camera is a great way to make a big saving on a camera that is practically new. Canon USA offers a brilliant range of refurbished camera bodies and camera kits - but we have just noticed that there are new further reductions. Whether you want a beginner EOS R100, or a big beefy EOS R3, there is probably a deal for you.
I've rounded up the best Canon Refurbished deals below – but Canon is always adding new deals to the company's site on refurbished cameras and refurbished lenses so take a look there too!
Refurbished Canon EOS R5 | was $2,699 | now $2,199
Save $660 at Canon USA The latest high-megapixel mirrorless from Canon offers you a massive 45-megapixel sensor with 8K/30fps RAW, and 4K/120fps 10-bit internal video - this is a camera built for professional content creators who seek the very latest in stills or video technology. See our full EOS R5 review
Refurbished Canon EOS RP | was $899 | now $499
SAVE $400 at Canon USA The Canon EOS RP may be a few years old, but it still packs a full-frame 26.2MP sensor and offers crisp 4K video. This could be a great second body, or a budget beginner buy.
Refurbished Canon EOS R3 | was $4,499 | now $3,299
Save $1,200 at Canon USA on the latest flagship that offers a 24.1MP stacked sensor, 30fps bursts, 4K 120p video, and even 6K RAW 12-bit internal recording.
Refurbished Canon EOS R100 + 18-45mm | was $499.99 | now $319
Save $150 at Canon USA Canon's most entry-level mirrorless camera is also its smallest and lightest – but it's still quite a beast! Its 24.1MP APS-C can shoot 6.5fps bursts and 4K 24p video, and it comes with a versatile 18-45mm lens (2 8.8-72mm equivalent).
Refurbished Canon EOS R50 + RF-S 18-45mm | was $639 | now $449
Save $190 at Canon USA This is seriously tempting price on this beginner-friendly mirrorless model. Key specs are 24 megapixel APS-C sensor, a 3-in touchscreen pivoting screen and 4K video. This starter kit includes the RF-S 18-45mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM zoom.
Refurbished Canon EOS R8 | was $1,349 | now $999
Save $350 at Canon USA The latest entry-level camera from Canon offers 24.2 Megapixel images and 4K video up to 60fps - now with an even cheaper price tag! Read our full EOS R8 review
While refurbished might not be on the tip of everyone's tongue when you think about deals, it does offer a way of owning new-to-you camera gear – sometimes even current flagship cameras – for a fraction of the price.
Canon refurbished cameras: are these bargains a green light, or a red flag?
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.