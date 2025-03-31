HUGE Canon price drops! Save BIG by buying refurb cameras direct from Canon USA

Want a new camera - but not got a lot of cash to spare? Buying a refurbished camera is a great way to make a big saving on a camera that is practically new. Canon USA offers a brilliant range of refurbished camera bodies and camera kits - but we have just noticed that there are new further reductions. Whether you want a beginner EOS R100, or a big beefy EOS R3, there is probably a deal for you.

I've rounded up the best Canon Refurbished deals below – but Canon is always adding new deals to the company's site on refurbished cameras and refurbished lenses so take a look there too!

Refurbished Canon EOS R5 | was $2,699 | now $2,199

Save $660 at Canon USA The latest high-megapixel mirrorless from Canon offers you a massive 45-megapixel sensor with 8K/30fps RAW, and 4K/120fps 10-bit internal video - this is a camera built for professional content creators who seek the very latest in stills or video technology. See our full EOS R5 review

Refurbished Canon EOS RP | was $899 | now $499

SAVE $400 at Canon USA The Canon EOS RP may be a few years old, but it still packs a full-frame 26.2MP sensor and offers crisp 4K video. This could be a great second body, or a budget beginner buy.

Refurbished Canon EOS R3 | was $4,499 | now $3,299

Save $1,200 at Canon USA on the latest flagship that offers a 24.1MP stacked sensor, 30fps bursts, 4K 120p video, and even 6K RAW 12-bit internal recording.

Refurbished Canon EOS R100 + 18-45mm | was $499.99 | now $319

Save $150 at Canon USA Canon's most entry-level mirrorless camera is also its smallest and lightest – but it's still quite a beast! Its 24.1MP APS-C can shoot 6.5fps bursts and 4K 24p video, and it comes with a versatile 18-45mm lens (2 8.8-72mm equivalent).

While refurbished might not be on the tip of everyone's tongue when you think about deals, it does offer a way of owning new-to-you camera gear – sometimes even current flagship cameras – for a fraction of the price.

Canon refurbished cameras: are these bargains a green light, or a red flag?