Canon EOS R50 and Sony ZV-E10/ II capture nearly 50% of Japan's top 20 camera sales in June

Canon's EOS R50 and Sony's ZV-E10 and ZV-E10 II together make up nearly 50% of Japan's top 20 camera sales this month, according to BCN Ranking's list of best sellers from June 1 to June 30, 2025.

Beginner-friendly mirrorless cameras and compact video gear are leading the charge, with the Canon's EOS R10 in 1st place (again). Seeing entry-level APS-C cameras and vlogging devices dominating the list might not surprise you, as both sectors belong to the fast-growing segments in the camera world right now.

It feels like everyone wants a camera that's easy to carry, great for video, and versatile enough for different styles. And Sony's vlogging lineup fits perfectly here – especially with its broad lens compatibility – perfect if you want to grow your setup over time.

Also, double zoom kits remain a favorite, popular as they make your life easier (and cheaper), giving us more flexibility out of the box.

Meanwhile, Nikon's mirrorless lineup – Z50 II and Z30 – is gaining ground, by staying or climbing higher on 6th, 9th, and 18th place. Fujifilm is not dominating the charts, but its stylish X-M5 with lens kit has climbed up to 16th place this month (up from 27th in May).

Top 10 best-selling cameras in June 2025 (BCN)

1. Canon EOS R10 + RF-S 18-150mm IS STM lens kit (Stay – Last month: 1st)

2. Sony Vlogcam ZV-E10 II + double zoom lens kit black (Up – Last month: 3rd)

3. Sony Vlogcam ZV-E10 II + Power zoom lens kit black (Up – Last month: 8th)

4. Canon EOS R50 + Double zoom kit black (Down – Last month: 2nd)

5. Canon EOS R50 + Double zoom kit white (Down – Last month: 4th)

6. Nikon Z50 II + Double zoom kit (Stay – Last month: 6th)

7. Sony A6400 + Double zoom lens kit black (Stay – Last month: 7th)

8. Sony Vlogcam ZV-E10 + Power Zoom lens kit (Up – Last month: 10th)

9. Nikon Z 30 + Double Zoom kit (Up – Last month: 15th)

10. Panasonic Lumix G100D + W kit (Up – Last month: 11th)

Top 20 best-selling cameras in June 2025 (BCN)

11. Sony VlogCam ZV-E10 + Double Zoom lens kit black (Down – Last month: 5th)

12. Nikon D7500 + 18-140mm VR lens kit (Up – Last month: 45th)

13. Canon EOS R50 V + RF-S 14-30mm IS STM PZ (Up – Last month: out of range)

14. Nikon Z fc + 16-50mm VR lens kit silver (Up – Last month: 16th)

15. Canon EOS R50 + RF-S 18-45mm IS STM kit black (Down – Last month: 12th)

16. Fujifilm X-M5 + XC 15-45mm lens kit silver (Up – Last month: 27th)

17. Sony VlogCam ZV-E10 black (Up – Last month: out of range)

18. Nikon Z50 II + 16-50mm VR lens kit (Up – Last month: 25th)

19. Nikon Z5 II (Down – Last month: 13th)

20. Canon EOS R50 + RF-S 18-45mm IS STM lens white (Stay – Last month: 20th)

