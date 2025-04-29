Compact vs mirrorless cameras: Which takes the crown in the last 12 months of sales?

Small devices are making a big splash in Map Camera's top 20 sales ranking. The ranking reflects new digital camera sales for the Japanese camera retailer for the fiscal year, which runs from April 2024 to March 2025.

This list, published by Map Times, highlights a competition centering around compact and mirrorless cameras – no surprise given that compact cameras are super popular right now.

It features half a dozen camera models released in 2025 and extends back to a model that debuted in 2019. Let's take a closer look at the top-selling cameras according to Map Times.

Winners' podium

1st: Fujifilm X100VI

You want a camera that looks as good as the images that it takes? Then the Fujifilm X100VI is the compact camera for you (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Digital Camera World Verdict: ★★★★½

Read our full Fujifilm X100VI review

The X100VI is a Fujifilm premium compact camera, released in March 2024. It succeeds the Fujifilm X100V, and this model has certainly made waves in the photography world.

While it may not be a surprise to see this model rank in the top-selling cameras in 2024, sitting in first place is a real consumer statement to the industry.

The Fujifilm X100VI features a classic vintage design, combined with premium aesthetics and cutting-edge technology. This pocket-friendly compact is an ideal companion for street and travel photographers alike.

The body and 23mm lens remain the same as the X100V, but all significant upgrades lie within the camera. The X100VI boasts a substantial increase in resolution from 24MP to 40MP, with video capabilities reaching up to 6K.

The X100 range is one of the few genuine rangefinder designs still in production, with the pricier manual-focus Leica M11 being the only other option featuring an optical viewfinder. A true competitor to the X100VI is the full-frame Leica Q3, but at more than three times the price.

Alternatives: Leica Q3, Ricoh GR III

2nd: Sony A7C II

The A7C II is impressively compact while still managing to contain a full-frame sensor (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Digital Camera World Verdict: ★★★★

Read our full Sony A7C II review

This is a compact-sized full-frame mirrorless camera, released in October 2023. It quickly rose to popularity, making it into Map's top 10 monthly rankings throughout the year.

It is unsurprisingly popular among content creators, offering an upgrade over the original version with an increased resolution of 33MP. It showcases Sony's best video capabilities, catering to creators who want to shoot high-quality stills and moving images, thanks to the rangefinder-style electronic viewfinder (EVF).

While Sony has tweaked the camera's body in an attempt to improve its ergonomics, it can still be challenging to handle those bigger lenses from Sony’s G Master range. But its compact size, improved full-frame sensor and excellent autofocus propelled the A7C II to become the second most-sold camera model in the financial year.

Alternatives: Panasonic Lumix S5 II, Canon EOS R8

3rd: Fujifilm X-T50

If you want the best retro-styled camera possible, but your budget can't stretch to the X-T5, the X-T50 is the camera to go for (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Digital Camera World Verdict: ★★★★

Read our full Fujifilm X-T50 review

The X-T50, released in June 2024, might be the nominal successor to the X-T30 II, and its features set it far beyond the entry-level territory of previous X-Txx cameras.

The X-Txx line has traditionally been Fujifilm's affordable retro camera for the masses, and the X-T50 has a significant price and specs bump. It boasts a 40MP sensor, while for video it offers 6K and oversampled 4K resolution, along with options for F-Log and internal 10-bit.

Purchasing the X-T50 is the most affordable way to get your hands on a camera featuring Fujifilm's great 40MP sensor and fifth-gen processor combination – but it's not an affordable entry-level camera.

With the Fujifilm X-T30 II still available, and considerable overlap with the X-T5, the market niche for the X-T50 is somewhat unclear, but this does not reflect its sales numbers!

Alternatives: Fujifilm X-T5, Nikon Z fc

Top 20

4th: Nikon Zf

Released: October 2023

Digital Camera World Verdict: ★★★★½

We say: "The Nikon Zf doubles down on retro charm, but now with the build quality to back it up"

5th: Fujifilm X-T5

Released: November 2022

Digital Camera World Verdict: ★★★★½

We say: "Beautiful images, classic controls: In terms of the way that it looks, feels and handles, the X-T5 is in a class of its own"

6th: Canon EOS R5 Mark II

Released: August 2024

Digital Camera World Verdict: ★★★★★

We say: "Still the best damn camera you can buy"

7th: Nikon Z6III

Released: July 2024

Digital Camera World Verdict: ★★★★★

We say: "With a revolutionary 'partially stacked' sensor and an eye-popping viewfinder, the Z6 III takes Nikon’s mid-range mirrorless camera to new heights"

8th: Ricoh GR IIIx

Released: October 2021

Digital Camera World Verdict: ★★★★½

We say: "A powerful pocket-sized camera with built-in editing tools, ND filter, 2GB of internal storage and a choice of focal lengths"

9th: Sony A7IV

Released: December 2021

Digital Camera World Verdict: ★★★★½

We say: "The Sony A7 IV supersedes the A7 III but it's not just another affordable all-rounder – it's a real powerhouse for both stills and video"

10th: Canon EOS R6 Mark II

Released: December 2022

Digital Camera World Verdict: ★★★★½

We say: "The Canon EOS R6 Mark II is simply bigger, better, more. This 40fps speed demon makes mincemeat of other hybrids"

11th: Nikon Z50II

Released: December 2024

Digital Camera World Verdict: ★★★★½

We say: "Nikon's original DX-format Z-series mirrorless gets turbocharged with the top-of-the-line Expeed 7 chip for incredible performance that belies its entry-level credentials"

12th: Nikon Z8

Released: May 2023

Digital Camera World Verdict: ★★★★★

We say: "Is the Nikon Z8 the spiritual successor to the D850 or a baby Z9? Either way, it's an impressively powerful camera"

13th: Sony A7R V

Released: December 2022

Digital Camera World Verdict: ★★★★½

We say: "Will the Sony A7R V's 61MP, 8K video, 10fps shooting and revolutionary AI AF leave other Sony models quaking?"

14th: Fujifilm X-M5

Released: November 2024

Digital Camera World Verdict: ★★★★★

We say: "A pocket-sized powerhouse of a vlogging camera. Powerful, stylish, and incredibly compact – content creators and casual shooters look no further"

15th: Ricoh GR III

Released: March 2019

Digital Camera World Verdict: ★★★½

We say: "The latest generation of the Ricoh GR luxury compact is here – adding significant upgrades to a time-honored classic design"

16th: Panasonic Lumix S9

Released: June 2024

Digital Camera World Verdict: follows

We say: "The Lumix S9 is a pocket-sized full-frame camera with an appealing price – but is the focus too much on influencers?"

17th: DJI Osmo Pocket 3

Released: October 2023

Digital Camera World Verdict: ★★★★½

We say: "The ultimate handheld video camera? With a 1-inch sensor and a gimbal the Pocket 3's quirky styling seems to conceal rather more potential..."

18th: OM System OM-1 Mark II

Released: February 2024

Digital Camera World Verdict: ★★★★★

We say: "The camera that will make you jealous: Ignore all the narratives – the OM-1 Mark II has features that you WISH your camera had"

19th: Nikon Z fc

Released: July 2021

Digital Camera World Verdict: ★★★★½

We say: "Old-school style meets cutting-edge tech: It's Nikon's first retro-themed Z-mount camera, but this is certainly not just a case of style over substance"

20th: Sony ZV-E10

Released: July 2021

Digital Camera World Verdict: ★★★★

We say: "The Sony ZV-E10 is not just Sony’s best APS-C camera so far for newbie vloggers, it's also its cheapest!"

