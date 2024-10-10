The best Black Friday camera deals have landed early!

While we have just waved goodbye to the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale, which ended on October 9th, some deals have stayed at fantastic prices making them early Black Friday bargains that can't be ignored!

Whether you want to upgrade to one of the best mirrorless cameras, invest in a brand new camera phone or you're looking for a shiny new telephoto lens.

I've rounded up and picked out the deals immediately below, to give you a quick glimpse at the early Black Friday deals on offer.

Best Prime Day camera deals (alphabetical)

Canon EOS R5 | was $3,899 | now $2,899

Save $1,000 at Amazon Grab the latest Canon flagship for nearly a grand off this Prime Day – a stunning saving. With its 45MP stills and 8K video capabilities, this is the best camera for content creators.

Canon EOS R100 + 18-45mm lens | was $499.99 | now $364

Save $136 at Walmart Canon's most junior body is also its smallest and lightest – but it's still quite a beast! Its 24.1MP APS-C sensor delivers stunning image quality, with great AF and a beginner-friendly guided menu system. Its versatile kit lens (a 28.8-72mm equivalent) can handle just about any scenario to get you shooting right away.

Nikon Z8 | was $3,999.95 | now $3,496.95

Save $503 at Adorama on the Nikon Z8 with a 45.7MP sensor, 120fps continuous burst mode, and 8K recording - you can think of it like a mirrorless Nikon D850 only better.



💰 Baby Z9, but cheaper

✅ Lots of direct-access control

❌ Not the greatest battery life

Nikon Z50 + 16-50mm & 50-250mm | was $1,346.95 | now $1,246.95

Save $100 at Amazon If you're looking for a complete starter photography bundle, this ready-to-shoot kit offers two zoom lenses that cover wide-angle to telephoto, to capture everything you want to shoot – now at an even better price!

Panasonic Lumix S5 II + 20-60mm | was $2,299.99 | now $1,997.99

Save $302 at Amazon The latest flagship from Panasonic just got even better, thanks to a chunky price cut. Built for content creators, with 6K video and 24MP stills plus a 96MP high-res mode, this is as good as it gets for a hybrid camera.

Panasonic Lumix G95 + 12-60mm|was $997.99|now $649.99

SAVE $347.01 Great for stills and video, the G95 is equipped with a 20.3MP Micro Four Thirds sensor that's capable of recording 4K UHD video with a wide ISO range of 200-25,600 and offers 12 stops of dynamic range. This is a great MFT camera for any content creator at an exceptional price.

Sony A7 III + 28-70mm lens | was $1,999.99 | now $1,698

Save $301.99 at Amazon The perennially popular A7 III boasts a 24.2MP full-frame image sensor that delivers gorgeous still images and 4K video alike. The Sony FE 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 lens gives you a versatile focal range that's perfect for travel photography, so you’ll never miss a moment.

Sony A7S III|was $3,498|now $3,198

SAVE $300 at Amazon. If you're looking for a compact, state-of-the-art 4K camera that can do slow motion at 120fps, this is a top-notch choice for any budding filmmaker.

Sony ZV-1|was $749.99|now $598

SAVE $151.99 at Amazon. Designed for vlogging this camera offers 4K HDR video with flip-out touchscreen, live streaming, and webcam capabilities this is a go-it-all all camera

Sony ZV-1F|was $499.99|now $398

SAVE $101 at Amazon. If you want a great camera for vlogging or to start a YouTube channel this Sony as everything you could ever need - and more!

Zoom Q2n-4K|was $199.99|now $151.99

SAVE $48 at Amazon. This 4K video camera is specifically designed for livestreaming musical performances, and for recording bands.

Best Prime Day lens deals (alphabetical)

Meike 55mm f/1.4 APS-C Autofocus Portrait Lens | was $199.99 | now $159.99

Save $40 at Amazon If you're a Sony E, Fujifilm X or Nikon Z user and want to pick up an APS-C lens that's perfect for portraits – but don’t want to splash out on a first-party offering – this f/1.4, autofocus prime is worth a look at well under $200.

Nikon Z 50mm f/1.8 S | was $819.95 | now $526.95

Save $293 at Amazon A mighty 50mm lens is always useful in your camera bag and can be used to shoot anything from street photography to landscapes - now at an even better price!

Nikon Z 70-180mm f/2.8 | was $1,249.95 | $1,046.95

Save $203 at Amazon The new workhorse in the Nikon lineup, this lens can be used for several different photographic applications.

TTArtisan AF 27mm f/2.8 | was $159.99 | now $127.99

Save $32 at Amazon If your X-mount camera is crying out for a pancake-style prime, this AF optic from TTArtisan certainly won't break the bank. The metal build and clicky aperture ring are nice touches, given Fujifilm’s abundance of retro-themed cameras.

TTArtisan 500mm f/6.3 Telephoto Lens | was $369 | now $295.20

Save $73.80 at Amazon You can save 20% off this already remarkably cheap super-telephoto prime from TTArtisan. Sure, it's manual focus, but sub $300 for a full-frame 500mm lens. Ugh, yes please!

Best Prime Day storage deals

SanDisk Extreme PRO 128GB SDXC card | was $24.99 | now $18.99

Save $6 at Amazon One of the fastest UHS-I SD cards out there, and now you can have top performance at a rock-bottom price!

Samsung EVO Plus 256GB SDXC card | was $25.99 | now $16.99

Save $9 at Amazon We've scoured Amazon's SD card deals and found that this is the best value 256GB card from a respected brand.

ProGrade 512GB CFexpress Type B card | was $199.99 | now $149.99

Save $50 at Amazon Bag a bargain on one of the fastest memory cards money can buy - it boasts transfer speeds of up to 3400MB/s!