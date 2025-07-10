If the wildly successful Kickstarter campaigns are any indication, Peak Design is a popular accessory brand among photographers. But Peak Design’s bags and straps aren’t exactly known for frequent sales. Peak Design isn’t part of the long list of Prime Day photography deals – but I uncovered a hidden coupon that drops the price on some of the brand’s most popular products.

B&H currently has several automatic coupons available across several Peak Design favorites, including slings, backpacks, and camera straps. I can’t find the same deals over on Amazon, which seems to have list prices across those same categories.

If you’ve been eyeing a Peak Design strap, backpack or sling, now may be a great time to snag one at a discount, no Prime subscription required.

Peak Design Everyday Sling V2: was $99.95 now $79.96 at BHPhoto Peak Design’s sling bags, which can be worn around the shoulders or the waist, are a compact carrying option for photographers. A coupon brings the smallest 3L version down to around $80 while the roomy 10L sling ends up at about $136.

Peak Design Slide Camera Strap: was $79.95 now $71.95 at BHPhoto The Peak Design Slide is one of my favorite single-camera straps – it allows me to wear my camera crossbody, it’s comfortable, and it’s easy to slip on and off. The Peak Design Slide has an $8 off coupon applied automatically at checkout at B&H.

You may also like

Before you check out, make sure to look at the best camera bags, the best camera backpacks, or the best camera straps to find the right fit.