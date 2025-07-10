Peak Design isn’t part of Prime Day – but I just found a hidden coupon for several popular bags and straps
Coupons create discounts of up to $80 off Peak Design straps and bags
If the wildly successful Kickstarter campaigns are any indication, Peak Design is a popular accessory brand among photographers. But Peak Design’s bags and straps aren’t exactly known for frequent sales. Peak Design isn’t part of the long list of Prime Day photography deals – but I uncovered a hidden coupon that drops the price on some of the brand’s most popular products.
B&H currently has several automatic coupons available across several Peak Design favorites, including slings, backpacks, and camera straps. I can’t find the same deals over on Amazon, which seems to have list prices across those same categories.
If you’ve been eyeing a Peak Design strap, backpack or sling, now may be a great time to snag one at a discount, no Prime subscription required.
The Peak Design Everyday V2 backpack is well-loved for its mix of dual side access, magnetic closure flap, and durable materials. The 20L version typically sells for $279, but B&H has a coupon for $55 off. The $299 30L variant also has a $55 off coupon.
Peak Design’s sling bags, which can be worn around the shoulders or the waist, are a compact carrying option for photographers. A coupon brings the smallest 3L version down to around $80 while the roomy 10L sling ends up at about $136.
The Peak Design Slide is one of my favorite single-camera straps – it allows me to wear my camera crossbody, it’s comfortable, and it’s easy to slip on and off. The Peak Design Slide has an $8 off coupon applied automatically at checkout at B&H.
The Slide Lite – DCW’s top pick for the best camera strap – also has a coupon for $7 off.
If you hate neck straps but still want to keep your camera secure, the Peak Design Cuff is an excellent alternative. This wrist strap has the same easy anchor links, so it's also easy to swap between the wrist and neck straps quickly.
